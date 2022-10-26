Katy Perry shares the sweetest picture with rarely-seen daughter Daisy The star is celebrating

Katy Perry celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday, and the following day she shared a special birthday moment with her fans.

The hitmaker uploaded a sweet photograph of her daughter Daisy's hand alongside her own and what appeared to be her fiancé Orlando Bloom's.

Katy added a heartfelt caption to her post, writing: "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful."

"Omg little daisy’s hand," wrote one fan and the comment received plenty of likes.

Orlando also shared a lovely birthday message for Katy on his Instagram feed. "Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling," the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 45, captioned a photo of the pair out at a restaurant.

"Love you to Pluto and back," the birthday girl replied in the comments section.

As well as their two-year-old daughter, Orlando also shares 11-year-old son Flynn with Miranda Kerr.

In a candid interview, Katy revealed that the family don't have a full-time nanny for their young daughter Daisy.

"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot. I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to," she told the Smartless podcast.

During a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Katy spoke about becoming a mother and said, "It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life. [Orlando] was such a great support. We had, like, a little boom box. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes."

She added: "He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

