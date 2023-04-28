Amanda Holden's latex look has got to be her most daring to date

Treating the pavement like her very own catwalk, Amanda Holden turned heads in a daring red latex dress as she sashayed along the streets of London on Friday.

The Heart Breakfast presenter turned up the heat for work, rocking a seriously daring number that fitted her like a glove. Amanda, who told HELLO! this week that she's proud of being unapologetically sexy at 52, flashed a big grin as she exited the radio studios in her red hot frock.

Amanda braved the London drizzle in her red hot dress

The bodycon number boasted a square neckline and long sleeves with subtle 80s epaulettes.

The Britain's Got Talent star accessorised with a pair of shiny, pointed-toe stilettos, giving her look a Dorothy-esque feel, as well as a pretty gold pendant necklace.

Amanda wore her blonde tresses flowing loose in sleek waves and plumped for natural, matte makeup.

Amanda wowed in her skintight dress alongside co-host Jamie Theakston

The glamorous look was in aid of Heart Breakfast's Make Me A Millionaire segment. Offering a glimpse at some very cheeky goings-on backstage, Amanda can be seen squeezing into her dress in the video below…

The cash went to a lucky listener Magaret Coetzer, who couldn't believe her £1m prize fund.

WATCH: Amanda squeezes into latex dress behind the scenes

Just one day earlier, Amanda rocked an altogether more demure look for her radio hosting duties.

She wowed in a full-length faux leather skirt from Karen Millen, which she explained she had chosen for its ultra-flattering high-waisted silhouette.

Meanwhile, Amanda sat down with HELLO! this week to chat about all things beauty, admitting that while her regime is quite high maintenance, it's all about efficiency, too.

Her eyelashes, she says, are non-negotiable – despite her early call times for her Heart Radio breakfast show.

Amanda and Jamie posed with Make Me A Millionaire Winner Margaret Coetzer

"There's something about an eyelash that just makes you feel that tiny bit more glam, a bit more confident," she divulged. "I wear mine more than I should. I sleep in them to save time getting up in the morning.

When it comes to her daring BGT outfits – often sparking Ofcom complaints with her thigh-split gowns and perilously plunging necklines – Amand says it's all about the "theatre" of the show.

She confessed: "I'm all about the theatre of Britain's Got Talent. For me it's just about making an entrance and being your super-glam best... and then when I get home, leaving it in a pile on the floor and getting into bed."

