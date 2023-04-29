January Jones, 45, looks phenomenal in barely-there bikini that will make your jaw drop

January Jones has kicked off bikini season with a tantalizing new video that sees her showing off her moves in a tiny white two-piece.

The 45-year-old looked phenomenal dancing in her backyard while wearing a pretty Marysia bikini that highlighted her slender physique and featured scalloped edges across the bust and bottoms, which were tied together with corset-style detailing.

January appeared to be having a great time and swayed her hips back and forth while waving her arms, even at one point cheekily sticking her tongue out as she bounced to the music. Check it out in the video below...

WATCH: January Jones looks sensational dancing in tiny white bikini

She whipped her blonde hair from side to side as she smiled for the camera, and she accessorized with a pair of retro shades, a gold necklace, and a chunky bracelet.

January left no explanation for the video, but it looks like her followers didn't need one as they raced to compliment the actress on her gorgeous appearance.

"Awwww yeah! It's January Jones bikini season again!" replied one. A second said: "Sexiest thing I have ever seen. Do it again!" A third added: "Do I get any kind of credit for repeatedly watching this? You look fabulous." A fourth penned: "Good God thank you for this woman."

The X-Men star also caught the attention of her fans last week with a rather revealing display in another one of her at-home fashion moments, this time a tribute to her home basketball team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

She wore a bright red top which she pulled generously low to create a plunging neckline teamed with a pair of ripped black jeans. "Your new @laclippers referee, brb gotta go get my whistle," January joked in her caption.

Topped off with a light red lip and a gold chain, the eye-catching ensemble and her trim physique certainly sparked a response from her famous friends.

Charlize Theron simply commented: "Damn," with a flame emoji, a sentiment echoed by Christina Ricci, who wrote: "Girrrl damn." A fan gushed: "Aging backwards, giving late 90s Cosmo vibes, ice in your eyes, and you're just playing. This is how you drip......"

Another wrote: "This isn't gonna work out, the players will be too distracted…," while a third added: "This is possibly the greatest thing ever posted on Instagram."

