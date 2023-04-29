Pamela Anderson, 55, rocks string bikini in gorgeous new beach photos that cause a stir

Pamela Anderson almost left her followers speechless when she posed for some jaw-dropping beach photos in a tiny white bikini.

The 55-year-old – who recently wowed in a see-through catsuit – posed for some sultry shots in honor of her collaboration with Los Angeles-based brand Frankies Bikinis. Pamela looked divine in a vintage-cut two-piece that put her incredible physique front and center.

As shared on the brand's Instagram account, Pamela can be seen kneeling in the water while wearing an oversized straw hat with a lace veil and her blonde locks cascading down her chest. A second image shows the former Baywatch star leaning against a wall with her arms in the air and her sea-soaked hair falling onto her face.

Pamela's bikini featured a halterneck design for added support and she wore a delicate chain around her hips which drew attention to her slim waist. Her fans were blown away by the photo, with one commenting: "The Queen is in the building. Please move aside."

A second said: "Mother is motherrring, she's the baddest of them allll" A third added: "I've loved and idolized Pamela since I was a teenager in the 90's... she's such a beautiful human inside and out and I am so excited to proudly wear these bikinis."

The actress has maintained her physique over the years by following a strict diet that involves intermittent fasting. "I only eat between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It just makes me feel so great and energized," she told Vogue in February. She also follows a dedicated supplement routine: "I've got a great doctor in L.A. who has given me this great vitamin regimen. I'm taking them and eating healthy as I'm vegan."

Pamela also shared that she is a big believer in self-care: "I'm a big self-care person, especially when you're going through any kind of emotional time. I get a lot of massages."

Despite always looking gorgeous, back in 2020 Pamela appeared on Loose Women and spoke about gaining weight in lockdown. She admitted she felt "puffy" after letting her exercise regime slip, despite the fact she has a gym at her family ranch in Canada, where she spent much of the pandemic.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.