Michelle Keegan rocks mini dress and unexpected hair transformation at NTAs

One of the most glamorous nights in British television is finally here - the 2024 National Television Awards, AKA, the NTAs.

The glitterati arrived at the O2 Arena in London and we can't get over the glamorous array of celebrities on the red carpet. So many stylish outfits! But one of our absolute favourites, who always tops the best-dressed list, was the stunning Michelle Keegan. The actress, whose huge hit 'Fool Me Once' is one of Netflix most popular shows of 2024, looked sensational in her evening wear.

The brunette beauty wore a beautiful black mini dress, which came with long sleeves, and a built-in choker at the neckline, as well as a billowing cape. Her hair was scooped up in a majorly glam updo, and she accessorised with vintage Chanel earrings - very Meghan Markle.

© Ian West - PA Images Michelle looked stunning in her LBD

Her makeup was as flawless as ever, applied by her trusty makeup artist Emmy Clarkson, using a whole host of Charlotte Tilbury goodness.

We also spotted that the star had also had a fringe cut in, which really suited her. Full marks!

© Getty Michelle showed off her fabulous new fringe

And who did she have on her arm? Her husband Mark Wright!

© Getty Mark Wright joined his wife Michelle on the red carpet

The pair rarely take to the red carpet together, so this appearance is ultra rare for the couple.

The former TOWIE star looked as proud as punch alongside his wife, dressed in a coordinating black suit.

Michelle the fashionista

Michelle's fashion sense and fabulous outfits are loved by her fans. She previously told HELLO! that although she likes to keep a tab on her clothes and is quite assertive when it comes to clearing out her ever-flowing closet, it can get messy. "I do try when my wardrobe is overflowing which it always is. My wardrobe is always over the floor whereas Mark's is the exact opposite, and colour coordinated. But I do try to recycle clothes; so if I've got a jumper from last year that I loved, I don't throw it out."

© Michelle Keegan Instagram Michelle's outfits are adored by fans

Speaking about the attention her and Mark receive on the red carpet, the star is so refreshing, explaining: "At the end of the day, we love our home comforts. We go home, have a cup of tea, shut the blinds. I had such a normal upbringing, I worked in a shop, worked at the airport, then I was lucky to get the role in Corrie. But my life hasn't changed. I still have the same friends, go to the same places. The only thing that's different is seeing myself on TV and in magazines and newspapers."