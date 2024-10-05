Michelle Keegan is a vision in fitted knitwear with tumbling ponytail

Michelle Keegan looked simply stunning as she made an appearance on BBC's Saturday Kitchen Live on Saturday.
The Fool Me Once actress, 37, was seen in the studio wearing a gorgeous off-white knitted top with a sharp collar and tortoiseshell buttons down the front.
She styled the ultra-cool number with khaki cargo trousers and the most glamorous wavy ponytail with curled face-framing strands as she revealed to host Matt Tebbutt that Spanish food and a good prawn pasta are her favourite foods.
Her makeup look featured a bronzed complexion with a glossy nude lip and fluttery eyelashes.
Michelle's recent outings
The Brassic actress was a stylish vixen when she stepped out on Tuesday for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
She sported the £35 wide-leg trousers and a £30 matching fitted top that was just visible layered underneath a £55 cinched blazer from her new Very line.
The star also wore her brunette locks in tumbling waves and rounded off her look with statement gold earrings.
Michelle also looked next level when she attended the Nadine Merabi AW24 Showcase and official flagship celebration during London Fashion Week.
She wore the brand's 'Natalie' dress - a red tweed mini dress with long sleeves and a square neckline. The gorgeous look also featured sparkly embellishments and was teamed with white satin stilettos.
Michelle's red carpet style
The Stockport native was one half of a stylish power couple when she stepped onto the red carpet of the National Television Awards with Mark Wright in September.
The Our Girl actress was spotted in a Drenusha Xharr black mini dress with a trailing fabric choker and boxy shoulders.
She popped on sheer black tights and a gorgeous pair of Sergio Rossi black heels. Her tumbling locks were swept up into a 1960s-style updo and a chic makeup look featuring a fox eyeliner and nude lip.