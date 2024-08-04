Michelle Keegan takes power dressing to new heights in chicest blazer and shorts combo

Michelle Keegan means business! Appearing at Glamour UK's Empowerment Summit in Manchester, the actress turned heads in a pale grey power suit. Giving fans a glimpse of her outfit, Michelle, 37, rocked an oversized blazer and tailored shorts.

Elevating her look with a classic white T-shirt and stilettos, the TV star's hair was swept up into a loosely curled ponytail, meanwhile, her makeup was kept natural and dewy.

"An absolute honour to speak at the @glamouruk empowerment summit in my home town, thank you @deborah_joseph for having me," penned Michelle. "Mum you empower me every day, thank you for being my plus 1 always."

© Darren Gerrish Michelle Keegan at the Lancôme pop-up shop in Covent Garden

Michelle, who recently appeared on the cover of Numéro Netherlands, has been killing it with her wardrobe this year.

Back in June, the Brassic beauty rocked a bridal white gown from 16Arlington while visiting a Lancôme pop-up shop in Covent Garden. The poplin frock, which retails for £1.2k, featured a scoop neckline, thick straps and what the brand describes as "elevated hips," adding a padded look that emphasises the silhouette.

"Summer whites in Winter weather @lancomeofficial #makeup #ad," Michelle captioned an Instagram post, which was flooded with compliments from fans.

Recommended video You may also like Michelle Keegan reveals shoe collection on secret shoot

Another of our favourite looks was worn by Michelle in February while attending the 2024 BAFTA Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. Debuting a tuxedo-inspired evening dress by Human Connection, the Netflix star accessorised with black velvet gloves and a Chanel clutch.

© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA The TV star attended the BAFTAs in February

Michelle's hair was styled in loose yet sleek waves falling gently on her shoulders. Her dark locks were incredibly glossy but also featured some brunette highlights at the front to add plenty of warmth and depth.

When it comes to fashion, Michelle is all about finding timeless pieces. Speaking to Women's Health in March, the 37-year-old said: "I always wear and buy things that I know I'd wear again, whether it's next year or the year after. I don't really follow trends."

© Shutterstock When it comes to fashion, Michelle prefers timeless pieces

Asked to name her favourite fashion staples. Michelle replied: "A good pair of jeans that you can wear day to night and with trainers or heels. Once I get a good pair of jeans, I'll probably have them for years, I can't throw them away.

"A really nice tracksuit that you can throw on in the day. And of course a pair of gym leggings."

© Eamonn M. McCormack Michelle isn't a fan of following trends

Echoing this sentiment to Who What Wear, Michelle noted: "[I tend to stay away from] the quick trends that I know aren't going to stay in fashion for long, like low-rise trousers and jeans that were quite big in the early noughties. I don't feel comfortable in them, and I just know they're not going to be around for a long time.

"I'm interested in pieces with longevity, things that are going to stay in your wardrobe and be staples that you can keep coming back to time after time."