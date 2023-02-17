Carol Vorderman is the picture of perfection in skintight leather trousers This Morning presenter Carol Vorderman always looks divine with her fashion

Carol Vorderman is one of our favourite fashionistas, and the former Countdown presenter looked flawless on Friday as she posed in a pair of leather trousers.

The presenter looked stunning in the red-hot item that perfectly highlighted her toned physique and curves. Carol chose an equally as bold jumper for her outfit, opting to go for a cow-print turtleneck. Her blonde locks cascaded down the side of her face as she gave her fans a brainteaser from her podcast series, challenging them to solve an anagram.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman struts her stuff in skintight leather trousers

In her post, Carol didn't make reference to her scorching outfit, as she shared: "It’s Friday. Here’s a special @perfect10carol bonus for you… And if you’ve missed today’s episode. Head over to the link in my bio and catch up on Friday’s quiz."

However, her fans were quick to pick up on the look, as one enthused: "Oh Carol! What an amazing human you are…" and a second added: "Wow lovely my favourite heartthrob."

A third commented: "Carol phwoardaman," and others communicated their approval with strings of heart and flame emojis.

Others attempted to solve the anagram she set, believing the answer to be Simon Cowell.

The outfit looked gorgeous on her

Last week, she commanded attention in a pair of slick cherry red trousers and a skintight long-sleeved top in the same shade - giving the illusion of an all-in-one catsuit.

The star completed the look with a pair of classic black knee-high boots which featured a dramatic pointed toe.

Red is a favourite colour of Carol's

Captioning the post, she penned: "PERFECT 10 HQ…Wow what a fun couple of days we’ve had filming more @perfect10carol for all you PERFECT TENNERS. Head over to the link in my bio to listen to today’s episode. What a perfect way to end the week!

"Brown top @sosandar. Brown trousers 20 years old from @jitroisparis. Red jumper @sosandar. Red high-waisted stretch pants @freddystoreofficial."

Before magically transforming into the stunning red look, Carol was wearing a similar outfit in a warm shade of brown. The autumnal-hued ensemble was comprised of a pair of leather trousers and a brown patterned roll neck top which was adorned with white spots.

