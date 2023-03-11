Carol Vorderman is a goddess in daring crop top and leggings Good Morning Britain star Carol Vorderman is known for her risqué outfits

Carol Vorderman has no doubt kept on top of her fitness, and on Saturday the presenter gave her fans an insight into one of her routines – and one of her workout outfits.

The mum-of-two resembled a goddess as she tackled a workout that featured kettlebells, dumbbells and other pieces of weighted equipment. The star tackled her routine in a daring crop top that showed off her toned abs and a pair of skintight leggings that highlighted all of her phenomenal curves.

Carol also shared another photo showing her crop top hugging her slim physique.

The workout had the intended effect for the presenter, as in a clip she shared following its completion, she was out of breath as she headed to work.

"GYM SESH FIRST THING WITH @meldeane12," she posted in the caption. "Slamming, lunging, lifting, stretching, sweating.

"Can hardly walk but so so happy. I've missed the gym for a few months.....back now....booommmmmm. Off to work now.....BBC RADIO WALES....and then some secret filming.....Ooooofffffff."

Carol showed off her outfit

Her followers were stunned with the photos, as one commented: "What a woman," while a second added: "Hard work is paying off Carol, you look amazing."

A third said: "Keep up the good work Carol, looking [flame emojis] as always," while a fourth shared: "You must really put the work in to look so fit Carol."

Others hailed the 62-year-old as an "inspiration".

Carol wowed last week with her outfit of choice when she made an appearance on The Wheel.

The presenter hit the gym

From the comfort of her glowing blue chair, Carol looked every inch the starlet in a funky off-the-shoulder green top emblazoned with a floral design, and a pair of age-defying leather leggings.

For an added ounce of glamour, the mother-of-two completed her getup with a pair of towering leather boots, lashings of mascara and a perfectly coiffed blow dry.

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Rocking them leggings," while a second remarked: "Stunning as always."

"Fab look for the occasion!" chimed in a third, and a fourth added: "You look sensational Carol!"

