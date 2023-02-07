Carol Vorderman is a vision in striking pair of leather leggings Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman loves a daring look!

Carol Vorderman is never afraid to show off her phenomenal physique in an incredible outfit, and on Tuesday she rocked a daring one.

Resembling a biker girl, the former Countdown star shared a small clip for her podcast series, Perfect10Carol. The star looked sensational in her gorgeous leather outfit, with the highlight of the ensemble being her striking pair of skintight leggings. The outfit came complete with an oversized belt and a very groovy top.

We absolutely loved her shirt that featured a dazzling array of geometric lines, and looked like it could be hung in an art gallery.

Carol's podcast series, which releases plenty of clips, offers brainteasers to listeners and viewers in order to keep their mind engaged, and the latest one had fans guessing a company logo, which turned out to be Greggs.

Last week, the maths whizz created a stir with a stunning photo of herself rocking a figure-hugging neon knit maxi dress. The 62-year-old teamed her vibrant dress with a chic white manicure and a sultry palette of makeup.

As for hair, Carol styled her voluminous blonde locks into pretty waves around her shoulders. For added drama, the celeb incorporated some subtle back-brushing around the roots.

What an outfit!

Carol's sublime neon moment comes after the former Countdown presenter shared a glimpse inside her busy dating life. Speaking to Phil and Holly on This Morning, Carol explained how she has "no plans" to settle down.

And when asked about her "special friends," Carol revealed: "They do know about each other now. We all have to be on the same page. They have their lives, and I don't need to know about that."

She continued: "When I was in my 20s, I wanted to get married and have children. In my 60s I have a full life and I live with my children."

