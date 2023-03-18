Carol Vorderman is absolutely sensational in latest curve-hugging ensemble Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman is known for some incredible looks

Carol Vorderman is always having her fashion moments, and the former Countdown star looked incredible on Saturday in her latest outfit of choice.

The presenter modelled a slinky black mini-dress alongside lacy sleeves and matching tights as she danced around her radio booth, with her voluminous blonde locks bouncing with her. She also shared some selfies with showed the curve-hugging ensemble in all of its glory as it highlighted her phenomenal physique.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in figure-hugging dress in captivating slo-mo video

Carol also wore a white fur coat with her ensemble, but joked that her co-star, Owain Wyn Jones suited the item better.

In her caption, the mum-of-two shared: " BBC RADIO WALES.....it's time Tune in 1130-2pm for a laugh and some great kitchen disco music... Me and @natsus1.

"Meanwhile I always pop in for a coffee with mein CYNTAFFFFFF dahhhhhhlinggg @owainwynevans before the show #Cardiff Who suits my coat better? Owain Or [woman emoji]. Sadly I think HE does."

Carol had another stunning look

Her followers were quick to shower Carol with compliments, as one enthused: "You are looking so hot and sexy in that gorgeous dress and boots. You've still got it."

A second added: "Looking awesome there Carol. Hope you have an amazing weekend," while a third shared: "Beautiful glamorous women. Legend."

Carol has had plenty of fashion moments this week, and on Wednesday she rocked a tight pair of brown leather trousers for the event, which she teamed with a belted, tailored coat, knee-high brown boots and a khaki hat with a brown trim.

The Welsh presenters giggled with each other

The star's long blonde locks flowed loosely past her shoulders and Carol looked so stylish as she beamed for the camera, sticking to her classic smoky eye makeup with a light touch of blusher and lipstick.

In one snap, the 62-year-old posed with her son Cameron, with whom she attended the event. Carol also enjoyed the races the previous day, when she wore another chic outfit.

The maths whiz turned heads in a get-up that channelled old Hollywood glamour, consisting of a black figure-hugging skirt, matching black corset, and leather black gloves.

