Tess Daly enchants in figure-hugging jeans for major milestone

Tess Daly and best friend Gayle Lawton are the co-founders of fashion company Naia Beach, which aims to provide swimwear to "empower" whoever is wearing the item.

During the week, the pair had a major milestone to mark as another popular retailer, Bloomingdales, began stocking their line, and in order to celebrate the occasion they headed to a shopping centre for a quick browse. The duo went through some of their beautiful swimsuits and bikinis that were in stock and Tess looked absolutely gorgeous with her outfit of choice.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter was a vision in a pair of skinny jeans alongside Gayle as she gave a talk to a small crowd that had gathered.

Tess opted for a tan shirt with ruched detailling alongside a pair of white heels to finish off her ensemble, while Gayle added a tropical-print shirt to hers alongside black heels.

The mum-of-two said in her caption: "It's been so rewarding to see @Naia_beach picked up by so many amazing stores, from local to international, we're on a mission to make women look and feel their best!"

Fans were quick to comment, as one wrote: "So fabulous doll! Congratulations to you both," and a second shared: "Massive congratulations to you both! Best bikinis!"

A third added: "Looking good @gayle_x_ and @tessdaly," while dozens of other fans shared applauding emojis in the comments section.

Although Tess' more daring fashions often grab attention, sometimes her more casual looks are just as capable at turning a head, and she proved that when she showcased her pyjama set.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old posted a picture of herself and Gayle wearing matching pyjamas in honour of her close pal's birthday. The duo twinned in the luxurious short pyjama sets featuring navy piping and their respective first names embroidered above a small pocket.

Tess always looks so fashionable

Tess wore her blonde tresses down loose around her shoulders and accessorised with a gleaming gold pendant necklace, a twisted gold bangle and stacks of silver rings.

Paying tribute to her friend and fellow NAIA beach co-founder, Tess captioned her photo: "Never too old for matching pjs! HBD @gayle_x_" followed by a party emoji and a red love heart.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Proper cute!!!" while a second gushed: "Happiest of birthdays to Gayle."

A third remarked: "Love this!" followed by a red heart emoji, and a fourth added: "Oo I need the Gayle ones!"

