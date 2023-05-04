Alicia Keys rocks vibrant bikini in stunning pool photo at $20m mansion

Alicia Keys has only just released her latest collaboration with athleisure label Athleta – but it's already won rave reviews after she shared a photo of herself modeling a bikini from the collection.

The 42-year-old looked phenomenal wearing a vibrant two-piece while posing in the swimming pool at her $20 million California home. The picture was captured from above and showed Alicia sitting in her pool in a green bikini top and bottoms with neon green accents.

Alicia's swimwear of choice was the 'Keys Daybreak Plunge Bikini Top' and the 'Keys Daybreak Tie Bikini Bottoms', both of which are made using "long-lasting lycra xtra life fabric" that "stretches and moves" with your body.

Captioning the gorgeous photo, Alicia wrote: "Water is one of my favorite places. The silence, the power, the energy, the radiance… just like a woman. My @athleta x Keys collab is almost here to enhance the beauty that's already you! Welcome to the summer of soul… What are you dreaming of this summer?"

Her followers loved the image, with many leaving red hearts and love-struck emojis in the comment section. One fan also responded: "So beautiful, wonderful, glamorous, elegant, and powerful."

Alicia revealed that the campaign for her new line was shot by her brother, Cole Cook, 32, at her 11,000-square-foot cliffside mansion in La Jolla, California. "It was definitely beautiful and, on top of doing it in my space, my brother photographed me. He's a beautiful photographer," she told People.

Speaking of her third drop for the brand, which includes 13 colorful, confidence-building, and size-inclusive pieces, Alicia said: "It's always about being effortless, being able to be who you are, as you are."

She also wanted to create something "comfortable and beautiful to wear" in "effortless, bright, and flattering" styles. "It really is inspired by the summer, allowing us to find a bit more brightness [in life] as we transition from a long winter," she added.

The newest line, dubbed 'Summer of Soul', includes linen pieces, breezy jumpsuits, workout gear, accessories and six new swimwear options.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.