I'm a Celebrity's Carol Vorderman turns heads in curve-defining bridal gown

Carol Vorderman may have settled straight into the red uniforms and bikinis that come with camp life on I'm a Celebrity South Africa, but before entering the jungle, she was spotted in a seriously glamorous bridal gown.

The former Countdown host and her fellow campmates all had to film a titles shoot in preparation for the reality TV show, and Carol pulled out all the stops for the occasion. The 62-year-old rocked a strapless gown with a figure-hugging silhouette, finished with a peplum waist leading to a statement train.

The dress was from Isabell Kristensen, who designs couture evening and bridal gowns, and came in a slightly golden colour – perfect for brides looking for a more unique wedding dress.

"Does anyone recognise this dress in the @isabellkristensenofficial window? This is my gorgeous dress from the @imacelebrity titles you see every night before the show starts," Carol captioned Instagram photos of the Chelsea storefront.

"I love this dress," commented one of her fans, while others were just as quick to compliment her outfit. "That was the most beautiful dress I've seen you wear," remarked another, and a third penned: "Great dress, looked amazing on you."

Earlier in the week, Carol had shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her shoot, which saw her pair the dress with strappy heels and her blonde hair styled in glamorous curls.

"TITLES SHOOT… AUGUST 2022. Behind the scenes of our @imacelebrity South Africa title shoot, which we filmed in top secrecy before ITV flew us out....

"I love this dress by @isabellkristensenofficial. Sparkling and gold and elegant. A bit different to what we wear in camp!!" she joked.

Carol was previously married to Royal Navy officer Christopher Mather for just one year between 1985 and 1986. She tied the knot aged 24 in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with puff sleeves and floral detailing, teamed with a floral headpiece, which she later swapped for a mesh and sequin gown.

She told BBC Radio Wales: "So I had this thing that was probably not appropriate for a bride and I got on the stage and sang It's Raining Men."

Carol then married Patrick King in 1990 and the couple welcomed children Katie and Cameron before divorcing in 2000.

