Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie sizzles in little black mini dress after body transformation

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie celebrated her 26th birthday in style on Friday.

The talented singer rang in her special day with an intimate dinner party with friends and she looked gorgeous for the occasion. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gracie re-shared several photos from her night out, which saw her slip into a black mini dress.

© Instagram Gracie looked gorgeous in her LBD

Gracie's sleeveless dress fell just below her thighs and boasted a figure-hugging silhouette, a square neckline, and ornate, military-style gold buttons down the front. She teamed it with a pair of sheer black pantyhose and calf-length boots.

© Instagram Gracie turned 26 on May 5

It wasn't just her friends who got in on the celebrations as her parents also paid a sweet tribute to their oldest daughter on her big day. Faith shared an incredible video of Gracie singing along with the message: "To hear this young woman's laugh is everything. To hear this young woman sing, no words… Happy 26th Birthday, Gracie. We love and adore you."

Tim also penned a touching message alongside an adorable throwback photo of him and a toddler Gracie. He wrote: "Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie!!! You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is.

© Instagram Tim shared a cute photo of Gracie as a toddler

"You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

Gracie's appearance no doubt left her followers stunned too. She has been documenting her lifestyle overhaul recently and has been undertaking some grueling workouts and making healthier food choices over the last few months.

© Instagram Gracie has been working out in recent months

In a recent photo she shared of herself wearing another mini dress, her fans were blown away by her trim physique. "Just shows you when you put in the work, you can get results. Quite a transformation GM. #weightlossgoals," one commented. " A second said: "I love your posts and you look amazing." A third added: "You look stunning!"

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year after becoming empty nesters when their youngest daughter, Audrey, 21, left home. Like Gracie, Audrey has relocated to New York City while their other sister Maggie, 24, lives elsewhere but frequently visits her siblings in the Big Apple.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith's daughter Maggie McGraw

At first, the couple struggled with their children leaving home: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves," Tim told People at the time.

© Getty Images Audrey McGraw also lives in NYC

Opening up about their strong personalities, he said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

© Getty Images Tim and Faith struggled when their daughters first left home

