Shania Twain puts on leggy display during extra special part of her Queen of Me tour

The "Waking Up Dreaming" singer has begun the Canadian leg of her tour

Shania Twain is back on tour celebrating her latest album, Queen of Me, which marks her first in six years, and each time she has hit the stage she has stunned fans with a variety of glamorous looks.

The latest is no exception, and not only did she look fabulous on stage, but the performance marked a special homecoming for the star, as it took place in her home country of Canada.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer's tour, which is titled after her latest album, kicked off on April 28th in Spokane, Washington, and will run throughout the year, until November 11.

Shania's latest time on the stage took place in Edmonton, the capital of the Canadian province of Alberta. The performer, who was born Eilleen Regina Edwards, is originally from Windsor, Ontario.

She took to Instagram over the weekend to share glimpses from her first concert back in Canada, first sharing a photo from a moment throughout her performance in which she is riding a motorcycle designed to resemble a metal horse.

She appears donning a strapless, silver dress with black floral designs on it, a high-slit moment exposing her tanned and toned legs, and she accessorized with a bright yellow, full-length cardigan.

Shania has taken a liking to using wigs for a variety of different hair transformations as of late, from platinum blonde to bright red, and for her most recent concert, her hair was styled in voluminous curls with bangs, in an auburn red color.

"Night 1 in Edmonton was an absolute dream! Who’s ready for round 2 at @rogersplace tonight??" she wrote in her caption, next to a cowboy and pink heart emoji, and the hashtag "Queen of Me Tour."

© Getty The horse motorcycle is a Shania signature

Fans were quick to flood the comments section under the post with compliments galore for Shania, with one writing: "I am loving how much fun you're having," as others added: "Such a queen, Shania never disappoints!" and: "SO EXCITED TO SEE TONIGHT'S OUTFIT," as well as: "GREATEST TOUR EVER! Everybody loves Shania!"

Next on the portion of her tour throughout her home country, she will be performing concerts in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg.

