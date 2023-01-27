Miranda Lambert shows off stunning new wedding ring that needs to be seen The country music singer is married to Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert couldn't hide her delight as she showed off her sparkling new wedding band from her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on January 26 and to mark the occasion, Brendan worked with Miranda's stylist, Tiffany Gifford - who shared the singer's style secrets exclusively with HELLO! - on a custom-designed ring from jewelry designer Mud Lowery.

Miranda took to her Instagram Story to share a close-up photo of her huge diamond engagement ring alongside her stunning new ring, which featured turquoise-colored stones – the couple's color.

"Turquoise is our color," she captioned the photo, which featured a shirtless Brendan in the background emerging from the sea during their beach getaway.

Miranda also posted a photo of herself wearing the ring and she appeared emotional with watery eyes. "Thank you @mudlowery for making this custom turquoise and sparkle wedding band to go with my ring," she captioned the image.

"It's so beautiful and thanks @tiffanygiffordstyle and @brendanjmcloughlin got the surprise! Best 4th anniversary gift! Love all y'all."

Miranda appeared emotional after receiving her new wedding band

Miranda and Brendan married in secret in 2019, four years after the singer's divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton.

Sharing several photos of their beach vacay on Thursday, Miranda wrote: "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin. Happy anniversary babe! You are the best."

The Grammy winner threw in a cheeky, "Y'all are welcome for the last two pics," for two photos of her shirtless husband beside her as she posed in a tied white shirt and pink frayed shorts.

The sparkling ring featured turquoise stones

They immediately received a barrage of congratulatory messages and wishes from followers and friends alike. One left a comment that read: "Congratulations! And Thanks for the last 2 pictures!"

Another said: "Congrats to you both," and a third quipped: "I love that you showed off his muscles! Gotta be proud of a good man and show him off!"

Brendan also shared his own memories with Miranda as well as writing: "4 years down and a lifetime to go. Happy anniversary!"

