Amanda Holden turns heads in red-hot barely-there mini dress

Amanda Holden always wows with the most daring of fashion choices, and she certainly made a bold decision on Friday when she stepped out during a trip to Paris.

The presenter looked phenoneal in a red-hot mini dress as she shared three sizzling photos from her time in the French capital. In one, the glamorous star sat at a bar as she flashed her incredibly toned legs in the piece of red fabric. She looked enchanting in the photo as she sat cross-legged on a stool with a sumptuous looking beverage in front of her.

WATCH: Amanda Holden is gorgeous in red mini skirt

A second snap saw her posing outside the venue as she leant on an iron chair showing off more of her outfit, including her strappy red heels and detailing on her frock.Her third and final snap saw her channelling her inner showgirl as she flung herself over a piano.

Amanda had jokey captions for all three of her photos, with one reading: "Sortie, storie," while in the second she teased: "Me and the brollies got the memo," and the third said: "Making Whoooopie."

Fans were blown away by the trio of images, with one enthusing: "Omg, smoking hot," alongside a string of flame emojis while a second commented: "My god those legs," and a third added: "This woman," with a mind-blown emoji.

Amanda looked gorgeous in the photo

A fourth follower penned: "I just want to be there! You look amazing and Paris is the best," while many more comments lavished her with compliments.

Amanda impressed earlier in the week when she wowed in a slinky green shirt that she paired with a beautiful pleather skirt that bared her legs with a sky-high slit.

She also completed the look with a jumper that matched her stylish shirt and a pair of black heels that colour matched her leather skirt. Although the star often captions her posts, on this occasion she simply tagged the brands that provided her looks.

Amanda enjoyed time in Paris

In one photo, the presenter sternly posed up against a desk as she modelled the look within a meeting room at the office. A second snap saw her adopt a more playful position, flashing a huge smile as she looked out of the window.

Leather is quite a staple of Amanda's wardrobe and on Tuesday the Britain's Got Talent judge made a case for gleaming pewter as she showed off her glamorous get-up. Embracing the warmer weather, Amanda donned a taupe faux-leather mini skirt which she teamed with a sumptuous satin blouse from Reiss.

The beloved Heart radio presenter completed her summer outfit with a pair of chic, pointed silver heels and a simple Van Cleef & Arpels pendant necklace.

Amanda had a busy night

She wore her buttery-blonde locks down loose around her shoulders and curled the front sections for some added va-va-voom.

As for makeup, Amanda accentuated her eyes with a sweep of mauve eyeshadow. She glammed up with a dusting of bronzer and completed her beauty blend with a touch of matte lipstick in a rich, plum shade.

