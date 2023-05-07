Amanda Holden wows in plunging blazer look we didn't expect from her

The Britain's Got Talent star posed alongside Gareth Malone on the Windsor Castle red carpet

Another day, another Amanda Holden outfit slay! The Britain's Got Talent star commanded attention as she led the celebrity arrivals on the Windsor Castle red carpet on Sunday night ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation concert.

Rocking a hot pink power suit, Amanda, 52, turned heads in her bold and beautiful flared trousers and matching jacket. The Heart Breakfast star, who has worked with the coronation choir ahead of the big event, made a welcome style departure in her vibrant two-piece – and we are loving her new look. Check out Amanda in all her glory in the red carpet video below...

WATCH: Amanda Holden steals the show at King Charles' coronation concert

Adding some extra sass to the outfit, Amanda opted to flash a hint of her matching pink bra in the low-cut number.

She completed her Barbie-inspired, head-to-to pink look with a pair of coordinating bubblegum-hued, pointed-toe heels. Perfection!

Amanda posed alongside choir leader Gareth Malone as they prepared for a fun-filled evening.

The pair's work mentoring the coronation concert choir was documented in the BBC One programme Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir.

The King and Queen and other members of the royal family will join around 20,000 members of the public at the Coronation Concert to continue the celebrations after their crowning at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The show in Windsor, hosted by Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, will also see performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang are also on the bill.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls, singer Sir Tom Jones and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse will also make an appearance via video.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and will also include moments from beloved literary character Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics project, and winner of The Piano TV talent show, 13-year-old Lucy, will also perform.

Amanda is no stranger to a pop of pink

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

Former Desert Island Discs and Crimewatch presenter Kirsty Young will anchor the special live broadcast of the concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle after reporting from a studio at Buckingham Palace on Saturday’s coronation day.

The concert on the castle’s East Lawn will also see TV presenter Clara Amfo and Diversity dance troupe member Jordan Banjo speaking to the artists backstage

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Sunday May 7 from 8pm.

