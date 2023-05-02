Amanda Holden puts on an eye-catching display in waist-cinching outfit

Amanda Holden always has the best looks and with her unique sense of humour she showed off her latest offering in the best way possible.

As you can see in the clip below, the Heart Radio presenter channelled her inner Indiana Jones as she showcased her waist-cinching white dress in its full glory. The glorious two-piece came equipped with a matching belt that kept it hidden, and the dress stayed perfectly in place as Amanda charged through the offices carrying a green umbrella with her.

WATCH: Amanda Holden is Indiana Jones in striking ensemble

Her blonde hair bounced along as she got up to her antics, and in some shots it was clear that Amanda had left a couple of buttons undone on her outfit and was wearing a stylish pendant necklace.

In a light-hearted caption, she joked: "Feeling very 'Raiders of the Lost Arc' in my safari dress from @karen_millen today."

Fans loved the video, as one wrote: "I love how nobody bats an eyelid at Amanda's antics," and a second added: "Look a little Star Wars Princess Leia too! Not quite May the fourth though."

A third said: "Mad as a box of frogs - love it Amanda!" and even the dress' designer, Lydia Millen shared her thoughts, commenting: "I can't tell you how incredible it is whenever you wear something from my collection!"

Amanda channelled her inner Indiana Jones

The fashionable item is miles away from the red-hot outfit that she styled out last week in the studios, as she arrived to work in a daring latex dress. The bodycon number boasted a square neckline and long sleeves with subtle 80s epaulettes.

The Britain's Got Talent star accessorised with a pair of shiny, pointed-toe stilettos, giving her look a Dorothy-esque feel, as well as a pretty gold pendant necklace.

The presenter skilfully evaded capture

Just one day earlier, Amanda rocked an altogether more demure look for her radio hosting duties.

Just one day earlier, Amanda rocked an altogether more demure look for her radio hosting duties. She wowed in a full-length faux leather skirt from Karen Millen, which she explained she had chosen for its ultra-flattering high-waisted silhouette.

