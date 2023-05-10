Amanda Holden is a goddess in daring leather skirt with sky-high slit

Amanda Holden always blows fans away with her stunning looks whether she's on Britain's Got Talent or hosting Heart Radio, and on Wednesday she unveiled one daring outfit.

The star posed in the Heart Radio studios in her striking look, wowing in a slinky green shirt that she paired with a beautiful pleather skirt that bared her legs with a sky-high slit. She also completed the look with a jumper that matched her stylish shirt and a pair of black heels that colour matched her leather skirt. Although the star often captions her posts, on this occasion she simply tagged the brands that provided her looks.

WATCH: Amanda Holden looks gorgeous in waist-cinching leather skirt

In one photo, the presenter sternly posed up against a desk as she modelled the look within a meeting room at the office. A second snap saw her adopt a more playful position, flashing a huge smile as she looked out of the window.

Leather is quite a staple of Amanda's wardrobe and on Tuesday the Britain's Got Talent judge made a case for gleaming pewter as she showed off her glamorous get-up. Embracing the warmer weather, Amanda donned a taupe faux-leather mini skirt which she teamed with a sumptuous satin blouse from Reiss.

The beloved Heart radio presenter completed her summer outfit with a pair of chic, pointed silver heels and a simple Van Cleef & Arpels pendant necklace.She wore her buttery-blonde locks down loose around her shoulders and curled the front sections for some added va-va-voom.

As for makeup, Amanda accentuated her eyes with a sweep of mauve eyeshadow. She glammed up with a dusting of bronzer and completed her beauty blend with a touch of matte lipstick in a rich, plum shade.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her look

Addressing her followers, Amanda said: "Good morning. Happy Tuesday. What a weekend. I was so lucky to be a part of so much of it. It was brilliant. On Sunday I wore a shocking pink suit, so today I thought I'd temper things slightly and wear this gorgeous minky outfit… It's going to rain for the next ten days, so I'm stuffed on outfits."

On Sunday evening, Amanda really did make a statement in a bright, fuchsia pink power suit. The Britain's Got Talent judge looked flawless in her bold number as she stepped out to enjoy King Charles III's splendid coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Amanda showed off the look in full glory

Prior to the glitzy evening, Amanda stole the limelight as she debuted her look on the celebrity red carpet. Veering away from her usual green and blue shades, Amanda strutted her stuff in a hot pink power suit from label, David Koma.

The star – who mentored the coronation choir alongside Gareth Malone - completed her Barbie-inspired, head-to-toe pink look with a pair of coordinating bubblegum-hued, pointed-toe heels.

