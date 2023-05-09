BGT's Amanda Holden is a gleaming goddess in faux leather mini skirt and metallic shirt

The Britain's Got Talent judge attended the coronation concert on Sunday

Amanda Holden is a reliable source of fashion inspiration, and her latest look is certainly no exception.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Britain's Got Talent judge made a case for gleaming pewter as she showed off her glamorous get-up. Embracing the warmer weather, Amanda donned a taupe mini skirt which she teamed with a sumptuous satin blouse from Reiss.

The beloved Heart radio presenter completed her summer outfit with a pair of chic, pointed silver heels and a simple Van Cleef & Arpels pendant necklace. Stunning!

She wore her buttery-blonde locks down loose around her shoulders and curled the front sections for some added va-va-voom.

© Instagram The TV star looked sensational

As for makeup, Amanda accentuated her eyes with a sweep of mauve eyeshadow. She glammed up with a dusting of bronzer and completed her beauty blend with a touch of matte lipstick in a rich, plum shade.

Addressing her followers, Amanda said: "Good morning. Happy Tuesday. What a weekend. I was so lucky to be a part of so much of it. It was brilliant. On Sunday I wore a shocking pink suit, so today I thought I'd temper things slightly and wear this gorgeous minky outfit… It's going to rain for the next ten days, so I'm stuffed on outfits."

© Instagram The radio presenter posed up a storm

On Sunday evening, Amanda really did make a statement in a bright, fuchsia pink power suit. The Britain's Got Talent judge looked flawless in her bold number as she stepped out to enjoy King Charles III's splendid coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Prior to the glitzy evening, Amanda stole the limelight as she debuted her look on the celebrity red carpet. Veering away from her usual green and blue shades, Amanda strutted her stuff in a hot pink power suit from label, David Koma.

© Getty Amanda rocked a vivid pink suit

The star – who mentored the coronation choir alongside Gareth Malone - completed her Barbie-inspired, head-to-toe pink look with a pair of coordinating bubblegum-hued, pointed-toe heels. Perfection!

© Getty Amanda helped to mentor the coronation choir

The 300-strong choir dazzled spectators as they took to the stage to perform an uplifting rendition of Emeli Sande's hit song, 'Brighter Days'. Amanda and Gareth were supported by Strictly stars Motsi Mabuse and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

© Getty The concert took place on Sunday

Hosted by Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, the music extravaganza also saw performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

© Getty Lionel Richie dazzled the crowd

The Coronation Concert was a chance for the newly crowned King and Queen and other members of the royal family to let their hair down. They were joined by around 20,000 members of the public in continuing the celebrations after their historic coronation on Saturday.

