Louise Redknapp sizzles in tiny latex crop top and oversized choker

Louise Redknapp never fails to delight fans with her sultry collection of looks and her latest update on Friday did not disappoint.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Eternals band member showed off her ultra-toned abs in a tiny latex crop top and matching trousers both in a dynamic electric blue shade. The fabulous throwback post showed the singer performing her heart out in the 90s on Top of the Pops at the height of her fame.

Captioning the post, she penned: "It's Friday night… it's 7.30, it’s still number 1… it's Naked reimagined on Top of The Pops. Who else misses Top Of The Pops?! This new reimagined version of 'Naked' is taken from the Deluxe Edition of my Greatest Hits, out 2 June, pre-order link in bio xxx."

The sultry crop top was connected to an oversized buckled choker which added even more of a dramatic 90s flare to the ensemble. Louise's hair look was completely different to her honey-hued locks we see today and was died brown with chunky blonde highlights - a true staple of the era! She opted for a face of flawless makeup including of-the-time blue eyeshaddow and nude lipstick.

Fans flooded the comments of the throwback clip. Munroe Bergdorf penned: "Giving Britney before Britney!" A second added: "Can we bring this iconic look back pls!!!" A third penned: "This used to be my karaoke favourite I used to wear the DJ’s microphone headset it was like a show from stars in their eyes absolutely loved it."

It's an exciting time for Louise as she recently relaunched her music career and is just weeks away from the launch of her Greatest Hits album, which is being released on 2 June. Louise couldn't wait to share the upcoming milestone with her fans, and on Thursday, posted a video of herself capturing the moment she saw the "deluxe edition" of the CD for the first time. In the clip, the singer flicked through a photobook featuring images of herself throughout the years.

Another video of course meant another fabulous look from the star, who this time, upped the ante with the colour palette and wore a pair of racy red trousers emblazoned with a dramatic white stripe along the outer side of each leg, a dramatic contrast to the more recent latex look.

© REX/ITV Louise also wore the look on Lorraine

Ever the fan of a classic piece, the popstar paired the dynamic trousers with an open-collared white shirt, of which she rolled up the sleeves to reveal to chunky gold accessories; a watch on one wrist and a bangle on the other. She also added a subtle gold chain around her neck.

During the video, Louise confessed she wished she looked as she did in a number of the older shots of the photobook, which sparked a slew of compliments in the comments section. "You’re as beautiful now as you’ve always been! So proud to have been a fan since day one! Can’t wait to get my copy signed in Liverpool."

A second added: "Your voice shows your true beauty inside and out, you get younger every day Louise, so stunning and beautiful lady."

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Louise's glamorous looks!