Louise Redknapp is never shy of a daring outfit and on Tuesday, she posed up a storm in another sultry look for her fans.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former popstar, 48, upped the ante wearing a slinky black bra underneath a fabulous pie crust blouse in a stunning ivory shade. She paired the gorgeous top half with a pair of slick black leather trousers and an on-trend Gucci belt.

Louise Redknapp turns up the heat with glimpse of black bra and lace top

Captioning the post, she penned: From school run to lunch with the girls xxx Look 1:Tracksuit: @peacocks_fashion Look 2: Top: @peacocks_fashion AD."

Louise looked fabulous

The singer wore her fabulous choppy tresses down and straight and the stunning light perfectly captured their golden honey hues. As for her makeup, the star opted for subtle eyeliner, brushes of warm bronzer and glamorous pink lipstick.

The stunning video also perfectly showed off Louise's immaculately manicured nails. Friends and fans couldn't wait to flock in with comments for the star. One fan penned: "Sexy top @peacocks_fashion," alongside two flame emojis. A second added: "She’s thriving!!!!!!"

Louise always ups the ante with her outfits

A third penned: "The most beautiful woman in the world." It's safe to say that whether it's a glamorous brunch-inspired look or a dressed-down loungewear set, Louise always nails it. On Tuesday, the star shared another fabulous ensemble with her 787,000 followers on Instagram showing off her unbelievable sky-high legs.

The singer is certainly set for summer and sported a tiny crop top and shorts which she paired with a blue denim jacket. The star wasn't shy of the camera and smoldered in a series of photos on a lavish staircase.

Louise's summer certainly sparked a major reaction from fans who couldn't wait to weigh in on the selection of snaps. One fan penned: "Nice pins Lou Lou!" A second added: "Love these pictures, you are so beautiful," alongside two red love heart emojis.

It's no surprise Louise always looks flawless as last August she opened up about the impact clothes make on her confidence. She explained: "I think your clothes really add to confidence and how you feel.

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into and so I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence. It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.