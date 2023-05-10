Louise Redknapp sizzles in tiny lace bra and transformed mermaid hair

Louise Redknapp looked sensational on Tuesday when she was spotted posing up a storm in a sultry black lace bra.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Eternals member filmed an array of her awards and photos in her management's office. In the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment which you can see below, the mother-of-two looked flawless in the slinky piece of lingerie which she paired with a stylish black leather jacket.

Louise Redknapp dazzles in lace bra

Captioning the post, she penned: "Sometimes it's good to feel proud @massivemgt." In the posey photo, filmed by the star, Louise looked so different sporting long beach waves with bright blonde highlights - a dramatic contrast to her current short, choppy locks.

As for her makeup, the popstar opted for dark smokey eyes, nude lipstick, brushes of warm bronzer and lashings of mascara - perfection!

The former popstar was a vision

She subtly accessorised the picture-perfect ensemble with three gold chains of different varieties, one featured an elegant pendant, another was a chunkier chain that perfectly flattered her ultra-stylish ensemble.

In the video, she could be heard saying: "Little proud moment in the office today, Greatest Hits, Louise Heavy Love, and a very old Smash Hits award, not bad guys!"

The star has recently relaunched her music career but is no stranger to a cheeky throwback post from the 90s. Last week, she was a vision in an extra-terrestrial-inspired look which was comprised of a slinky silver mini-dress with tiny spaghetti straps.

The metallic silver number also featured a dramatic low V neckline, however, it was Louise's giant half-moon necklace that really stole the show. The statement piece perfectly fit within the outerspace theme and was mirrored on one side.

Louise's then honey-hued locks were transformed once again, this time slicked over to one side and styled back into a low bun. Her space-babe makeup look featured lots of dazzling silver eyeshadow both above and below her beautiful eyes which were outlined with dramatic black eyeliner and lashes of black mascara.

Captioning the post, she penned: "You and I… gonna wrap our loving arms all around the world. I loved making the video for Arms Around The World with all the different looks and contact lenses It was such a fun day, do you remember this video? Arms Around The World and the new reimagined version of Arms Around The World feature on my Greatest Hits, out 2 June xxx."

The star has been out to visit her son

As well as a singing sensation, Louise is a doting mother to her two children Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp.

Their eldest son Charley is currently abroad studying at college in Arizona. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, the star revealed how she was feeling ahead of his big move. She explained: "I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates.

"It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge. I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."

Keep scrolling to see photos of Louise with her adoring sons...

Charley looks so much like her son

Louise is a doting mother

Her youngest son looks so grown up

The singer has such a special bond with her children

