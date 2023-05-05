Louise Redknapp smoulders in sultry string dress with daring V neckline

Louise Redknapp knows how to put together a flawless look and on Thursday she delighted fans with her latest update.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 48-year-old singer was a vision as she shared a collection of throwback photos and videos from her music video, Arms Around The World, which saw her dazzle in an extra-terrestrial-inspired ensemble.

Captioning the post, she penned: "You and I… gonna wrap our loving arms all around the world. I loved making the video for Arms Around The World with all the different looks and contact lenses It was such a fun day, do you remember this video? Arms Around The World and the new reimagined version of Arms Around The World feature on my Greatest Hits, out 2 June xxx."

The sultry costume was comprised of a glittering silver mini dress with tiny spaghetti straps. The metallic silver number also featured a dramatic low V neckline, however it was Louise's giant half-moon necklace that really stole the show.

Louise always looks stunning

The statement piece perfectly fit within the outerspace theme and was mirrored on one side.

As for her hair, Louise opted to wear her honey-hued tresses slicked over to one side and styled back into a low bun. Her space-babe makeup looked featured lots of dazzling silver eyeshadow both above and below her beautiful eyes which were outlined with dramatic black eyeliner and lashes of black mascara.

© Photo: Instagram The singer is also a doting mother

The pop star even added a pair of coloured contact lenses to complete the fabulous ensemble!

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to rush in with comments. One fan penned: "I love this song and video always a fave when your on tour! So glad you've added it as one of the reimagined."

Her eldest son Charley is currently studying in America

A second added: "Trendsetter!!" One fan even suggested the star perform the 90's track at King Charles' upcoming coronation, writing: "Definitely remember this legendary tune and video wouldn't it be nice to have Louise perform this and other legendary tunes at the coronation celebration."

The iconic video inspired one fan to rush out to copy her look, as another replied: "Love this video! I remember buying coloured contact lenses after watching this lol."

As well as her longstanding popstar credentials, Louise is a doting mother to her two sons, Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband and former footballer, Jamie Redknapp. The pair split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.