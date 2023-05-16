Helen Skelton is a total goddess in floaty summer dress

The Countryfile presenter floored fans with her dreamy look

Strictly finalist Helen Skelton rocked a gorgeous summer dress on Monday as she soaked up the sun's rays in Windermere.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three posted a radiant snapshot of herself enjoying a carefree stroll surrounded by nature. For the sun-soaked outing, Helen opted for a billowing cotton dress complete with gorgeous floral sprigs and giant puffy sleeves.

Helen accessorised with a pair of platform leather sandals and some chic black sunglasses. As for hair and makeup, the former Blue Peter presenter wore her blonde hair in a central parting and opted for a naturally pretty beauty blend.

Sharing the photo with her followers, Helen noted: "Pockets and pot plants. Life is better among Green stuff… #lakedistrict #windermere #spring #freshair #nationalpark dress @oliveandfrank."

© Instagram Helen embraced the sunshine

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "Nature has the most wonderful healing power. Just being able to breath in the glorious fresh air and take in all the sounds gives the human being strength. Be proud of yourself Helen."

A second penned: "There's so much natural beauty in this picture," and a third added: "Love this pic!!! you look [incredible] and your dress is so cute."

A fourth stunned fan commented: "A beauty surrounded by beauty," whilst a fifth said: "Absolutely gorgeous."

This isn't the first time Helen's sartorial choices have left us lost for words. On Thursday, the 39-year-old presenter made a strong case for the power suit as she attended the races in Chester.

© Instagram The star looked stunning

In photos shared to social media, Helen looked flawless in her sizzling white two-piece featuring a spectacular tailored blazer studded with giant pearls. Beneath her blazer, Helen wore a tiny matching crop top which did well to highlight her sculpted abs.

She completed her outfit with a pair of dramatic white flared trousers, chunky gold sandals and a chic black fascinator adorned with mini flowers.

In the accessories department, Helen added some extra sparkle with her gold chain choker necklace and coordinating chunky bracelet. And for a pop of colour, the blonde beauty glazed her nails with a fiery shade of red.

© Instagram Helen dazzled in white

Captioning the carousel of photos, Helen gushed: "It’s been a minute @chesterraces #ladiesday #chester #raceday #parade suit @nadinemerabi hat @alexandraharpermillinery jewellery @chlobojewellery."

Impressed by her look, one fan wrote: "Love love love this whole look on you," while a second chimed in: "Classy lady in every possible way!"

A third remarked: "You look as beautiful as ever," and a fourth added: "Always perfect," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Getty Former couple Helen and Richie tied the knot in 2013

Away from the spotlight, Helen enjoys spending quality time with her three adorable children, sons Ernie and Louis, and daughter, Elsie.

© Instagram Helen welcomed Elsie in December 2021

The star shares her three kids with her ex-husband Richie Myler. Helen and Richie split back in April 2022, just four months after Helen welcomed baby Elsie.

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother-of-three

At the time of their separation, Helen took to Instagram writing: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

