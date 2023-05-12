Helen Skelton smoulders in sultry white bra for exciting outing

Helen Skelton was every inch a fashionista on Thursday when she enjoyed a fun day at the races sporting a show-stopping white ensemble.

The 39-year-old TV presenter showed off the flawless look in a selection of fun photos documenting her day at Chester racecourse. In the images, the blonde beauty could be seen donning a sultry white bra which she wore underneath a crisp blazer and figure-flattering trousers in the same light hue.

The star looked so stylish for her fun day

Captioning one photo from the collection, Helen wrote: "Ladies." On another, she continued: "Gals soaking up that golden hour," whilst posing with friends. The former Blue Peter presenter is never shy of a daring fashion choice which she proved during the lady-only outing as she added a dramatic black fascinator emblazoned with what appeared to be white pearls, to her look.

The mother of three's vibrant blonde curls elegantly cascaded underneath the stand-out accessory and in true Helen style she also added a chunky gold chain to elevate her look. As for shoes, she slipped into a pair of chunky platform sandals which featured touches of both white and gold to perfectly tie in with her slick outfit choice.

The presenter appeared to have a fabulous time

Helen's makeup for the event looked equally as flawless as her coordinated ensemble. She opted for the perfect combination of fluttery false lashes, warm bronzer, and subtle nude lipstick - stunning!

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant proved she has an eye for detail and subtly flashed her perfectly manicured nails in one of the beautiful snaps which were immaculately painted in cherry red polish.

Helen documented the races on her Instagram account

Whether it's an on-sceen stint or a fun day out with family and friends, there's no denying that Helen's portfolio of outfits is truly flawless.

Another recent stand-out look from the star came on Friday when she posed up a storm in a pair of ultra-chic flared jeans and a sleeveless white top which was adorned with black frills. Helen wore the spring look for an episode of BBC Morning Live where she can often be seen hosting alongside Gethen Jones.

Helen always looks so stylish

The cutesy screen-ready getup was further punctuated with a pop of bold red lipstick and on-trend gold hoop earrings. Helen also slipped into a pair of summery yellow sandals to complete the outfit.

Fans were certainly impressed by Helen's look, with one fan replying: "You look fantastic. Love the flared jeans, where are they from?" A second added: "Helen Skelton, what a wonderful woman you are."

As well as being a regular on our screens, Helen is also a doting mother to her three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, six, and Elsie, one, whom she shares with her ex, Richie Myler. The pair split in April 2022 following nine years of marriage.

After parting ways with the rugby player, Helen relocated to live on her parent's farm in Cumbria where she grew up. She has certainly been making the most of the vast countryside where she lives and can always be seen enjoying fun days out with her children on social media.

