Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor stuns in skintight dress after embracing changing body

Sailor Brinkley Cook put her sensational physique front and center during an impromptu photoshoot on Thursday.

The 24-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley shared two stunning videos on her Instagram Stories which saw her rocking a little black dress on a rooftop. The model playfully posed in the sunshine with a friend, and even the Manhattan backdrop wasn't enough to distract from Sailor's gorgeous appearance.

Sailor's strapless dress boasted a figure-hugging silhouette that showcased her curves and a thigh-high split that revealed her toned legs. She added height to her frame in a pair of classic stilettos and wore her blonde hair down in bouncy curls with curtain bangs framing her face.

Sailor's confident display comes after she put her bikini body front and center for an important reason. Earlier this month, she shared a powerful statement alongside an image of her posing in a bikini.

She wrote: "As summer slowly creeps up on us… the exhausting rhetoric of the bikini body creeps up on us as well… so let's all remember just how wonderful, magical, powerful, sensual, flexible, durable, fantastical and beautiful our bodies are. Just as they are. Right now. With or without a special diet. With or without a gnarly workout routine."

Sailor continued: "Today. In this moment. No matter what. Celebrate yourself. Our bodies keep us safe and alive. They carry us through this life. They expand and shrink and build and stretch and curve and squish.

"Let’s enjoy the changing of the seasons and let’s enjoy the changes of our bodies. Celebrate the fact that you are here, you are alive, and [expletive] the rest. I love you."

Her mother was one of the first to respond and wrote: "That's my girl." Fans also commented: "@christiebrinkley she is your girl, she's remarkably strong, beautiful, ambitious, loving and kind!!! Blessed to be your daughter," and, "@christiebrinkley She got it from you."

Christie has two daughters, and a son: eldest Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with legendary musician Billy Joel, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1994; Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 27, and Sailor with Peter Cook, who she was married to from 1996 to 2004.

Sailor recently took to Instagram to share a stunning black and white portrait shot of herself with her mom and sister Alexa. The three women were dressed in white button-downs and nothing else, aside from a pair of pumps.

"I just love my ladies so much," Sailor endearingly wrote in the caption, and her mom replied back in the comments section under the post: "I just love my babies so much."

Earlier this year, Sailor recreated one of her mom's most iconic campaigns alongside other celebrity offspring, including Ella Travolta and Brooklyn Beckham. They featured in Silk's Nextmilk campaign, which recreates the Got Milk? ads. Rather than cow's milk – which has seen a decline in sales since the rise in popularity of non-dairy milk – they are promoting Silk's oat milk and other plant-based dairy alternatives.

See below for more photos of Christie and her family...

