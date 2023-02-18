Christie Brinkley rocks strapless swimsuit alongside bikini-clad daughter The model was joined by her gorgeous daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook

Christie Brinkley often dazzles her fans with her stunning swimwear photos – and her latest is no different.

The 69-year-old is currently enjoying a vacation with her family, and on Friday she shared several beautiful photos from her trip, but it was an image of her and her model daughter Sailor frolicking in the sea that really stood out.

Christie looked gorgeous rocking a black strapless swimsuit that hugged her famous curves and a pair of black oversized sunglasses as she crouched down in the water, with her golden tan highlighting her decolletage.

Her 24-year-old daughter, who is following in her mom's footsteps as a model, looked equally as phenomenal wearing a tiny red string bikini. Unlike her mom, Sailor stood front and center and flashed her toned physique for the camera while throwing up two peace signs.

Whilst Christie and Sailor haven't revealed the location of their beachside escape, there's every chance the duo is vacationing in Turks and Caicos' Parrot Cay, where Christie owns a stunning three-bedroom villa on the beach.

When Christie and her family aren't staying there, the property is available to rent out with prices from $945 per night.

Christie and Sailor both looked phenomenal

Christie is no stranger to sharing swimwear photos on social media. Earlier this week, she posted a slew of beachside pictures in honor of Valentine's Day.

The veteran model belied her age in a flaming red triangle bikini which she paired with a straw cowboy hat and a chic red embroidered jacket.

"Happy Valentine's!" she wrote in cursive handwriting, making the dot on the exclamation point a little heart. In her caption, she added: "Hope everyone is feeling the LOVE."

Christie and Sailor are extremely close

Ever the supportive daughter, Sailor rushed to comment: "Sexy."

Christie shares Sailor with her architect ex-husband, Peter Cook. The former couple wed in 1996 before later calling it quits in 2008. Christie is also a doting mom to Alexa Ray Joel whom she shares with singer Billy Joel and her son Jack whose father is Richard Taubman.

