Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor recreates model's 'iconic' campaign: 'Anything that I can do in my life to make her proud' The 24-year-old along with Ella Travolta and Brooklyn Beckham are the stars of Silk's new campaign

Sailor Brinkley is following in her mom Christie Brinkley's footsteps, in more ways than one! The 24-year-old has her mom's model looks, and she is putting them to good use.

The young model has recreated one of Christie's iconic campaigns, along with fellow nepo-babies Ella Travolta, whose parents are John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, plus Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn.

Sailor is the youngest of the blonde bombshell's three kids. Her first daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 37, she shares with her ex-husband Billy Joel. She also had son Jack Paris with Sailor's dad, Richard Taubman.

Ella, Sailor and Brooklyn appear in Silk's Nextmilk campaign, which recreates the iconic Got Milk? ads that ran through the 2000s, featuring not only their parents, but other stars such as Hayden Panettiere, Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, the Olsen sisters, Harrison Ford, Serena and Venus Willams, and more.

Years later, rather than cow's milk – which has seen a decline in sales since the rise in popularity of non-dairy milk – they are promoting Silk's oat milk and other plant-based dairy alternatives, People revealed.

Sailor reflected on the opportunity to be able to recreate her mom's iconic ad, telling the outlet: "I think those [Got Milk?] ads are so iconic, and bringing that into this new world of being plant-based and having these amazing alternatives is so fun."

Christie endearingly said of the photos: "You ROCK that stash! Beautiful! And the stash of Silk you brought home was DELICIOUS‼️"

She added: "I think my mom is also so iconic, so anything that I can do in my life to make her proud is exciting to me."

Sailor is no stranger to non-dairy alternatives, and has maintained a non-dairy, and largely vegan diet since she was thirteen.

Christie and Sailor are true doppelgangers

She further explained: "My mom raised me vegetarian, and I've gone in and out of eating seafood only for health purposes, but pretty much 95% of my diet is vegan and has been my entire life."

"It's what makes my body feel the best," she said, adding: "The more that I've looked into living a plant-based lifestyle, the more I realize that it not only benefits myself, but it benefits the world."

