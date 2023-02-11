Christie Brinkley hits the beach in bold 40-year-old swimsuit The model lives in Turks and Caicos where she's busy soaking up the sun

Christie Brinkley is all about bringing fashion back! The 69-year-old actress and model left fans in disbelief on Saturday when she delivered a selfie in which she was wearing a swimsuit from the 80s.

Christie wowed in more ways than one as she took to Instagram with a snapshot of herself looking phenomenal on the beach.

The star looked tanned and toned as she leaned against her bike on the white sandy shoreline with the crystal blue ocean behind her.

She showed off her figure in the eye-catching, royal blue one-piece and revealed something remarkable about her swimsuit in the caption which read: "My bathing suit is from the 80s and in the blink of an eye, a decade can pass and I’ll be pushing 80. Because time flies when you’re having fun and I am 'WHEELY' having a great time!"

She continued: "I can see by some comments, the way I worded my post confused people about my age. I just had my 69th birthday on Feb 2, and it literally feels like yesterday that I was celebrating my Big Five Oh!

Christie left fans in disbelief for more reasons than one

"So, I was I was trying to make an important point here, in a somewhat humorous way, about the importance of making time for fun! Joy is good for your health your heart and your soul so schedule it in,squeeze it in, grab it at every opportunity, create it! Whatever your age …You will be happy you did!"

Fans rushed to comment and said: "The 80s is mighty greaty. Looking sweet in your suit Christie...and if someone doesn't agree ..we don't give a hoot," and another wrote: "Great bathing suit! Gorgeous blue color," and a third added: "The fact that you can still fit into a suit from the 80s is dam ridiculous and impressive."

Christie is embracing her age and looks amazing

Others marveled at how the spandex stayed so supple and plenty more praised her for her outlook on life.

