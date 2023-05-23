Lorraine Kelly delights in pinstripe blazer and the most striking wide-leg trousers

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lorraine Kelly delights in fitted pinstripe blazer and the most striking wide-leg trousers
The Lorraine host looked seriously stylish in her bold new look 

Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce WriterLondon

Lorraine Kelly surprised ITV viewers with a new look on Tuesday, stepping away from her usual midi dresses and opting for a striking new style. 

The Lorraine host looked absolutely stunning in a ME+EM pinstripe blazer, which she teamed with a pair of sunshine yellow wide-leg trousers from Warehouse.

lorraine kelly pinstripe blazer yellow trousers© Instagram
Lorraine looked lovely in the colourful trousers

The star styled the look with a plain white T-shirt and bright blue heels to round off the vibrant summer look. 

Lorraine let the bold ensemble shine with minimal accessories, opting simply for a selection of silver rings and delicate earrings to match. The 63-year-old styled her hair in her signature blow-out style, with a glam makeup look consisting of a soft smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy lip. Stunning! 

Get Lorraine's Look

Lorraine took to Instagram to show off her latest look, captioning the post: "Today - a bit different! What do you think?"

Fans were quick to share their love for the summer style. One follower wrote: "LOVE this burst of sunshine." Whilst another added: "Lovely outfit today, bright colours suit you."

A third wrote: "Looking fabulous Lorraine!"

If you want to channel Lorraine for less, you're in luck. Marks & Spencer has a great lookalike for the star's elegant pinstripe number - and for a fraction of the price. 

Shop Similar

Lorraine's striped blazer look isn't the only outfit that caused a stir with fans. The mother-of-one had fans rushing to Mango last month to pick up her dreamy £30 blue floral dress, before wowing ITV viewers in her figure-flattering Ted Banker midi dress with romantic floaty sleeves. 

We can't wait to see what Lorraine wears next!

NOW SHOP

