Lorraine Kelly's stylist shares her figure-flattering fashion advice

Lorraine Kelly never fails to impress us with her endless collection of flattering looks, and ITV stylist, Bronagh Webster, who works with Lorraine and Christine Lampard, has shared with HELLO! the styles that she swears by for creating a figure-flattering silhouette - along with the pieces that should be avoided.

As the new season approaches and we begin to swap our layers for lighter clothing, there's no better time to nail down the wardrobe pieces that have you feeling your best. Finding dresses that are flattering on the figure can be a challenge when you don't know what you're searching for, which is why expert advice can be the key to turning everyday styles into figure-enhancing looks.

Lorraine wowed fans in her blue knit Sosandar dress

When looking for the perfect dress to look and feel comfortable in, Bronagh told us: "Print can be your best friend and almost work as a camouflage over your less confident areas. I would say stick to a darker base print, it's way more flattering."

The host of Lorraine looked incredible in the printed dress from ASOS

A flattering style that can be worn throughout the year? "Shirt dresses are a classic and suit every body shape, whether it be belted or oversized. They are also super versatile to dress up with a heel or down with a trainer or chunky boot," the celebrity stylist added.

Injecting some colour into our screens, Lorraine looked gorgeous in the orange Massimo Dutti shirt dress

The go-to dress style for a flattering silhouette? Bronagh advised: "Wrap dresses are a firm favourite in the fit department and always flatter the right angles, a timeless classic that never dates."

Lorraine shared a snap on Instagram of herself wearing the stunning & Other Stories wrap dress



Revealing the dress styles that can fall flat, the style expert told us: "A drop waist is definitely one of the hardest styles to pull off."

Bronagh also styles Christine Lampard

"A dress with ruching across the tummy area is always a winner, it distracts and flatters the eye from the troublesome area."

Shapewear is also a go-to for enhancing the figure and smoothing out any bumps. Bronagh told us: "The three main brands of shapewear that I always have in my kit and use myself are Spanx and Skims, as well as MAGIC Bodyfashion, which are fab. I love that their pieces are laser cut, meaning no visible pant line, and on the short style, they have a band that stops the waist from rolling down.

The stylist's advice when it comes to shapewear? "I would generally go for an all-in-one short or dress style because there is nothing worse than seeing the line of the shapewear. Always buy your true size and if the shorts feel like they are going to roll, spray them with hairspray, it'll help to keep them in place whilst removing any static," Bronagh revealed.

