Sofia Vergara causes a stir as she poses in just a shirt for incredible throwback photo

Sofia Vergara surprised fans on Friday as she took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos - and the star looked almost unrecognizable.
The America's Got Talent judge looked stunning in the photos as she posed alongside her school friend whilst wearing an oversized striped shirt.
Other photos in the carousel show Sofia wearing a gingham shirt with large hoop earrings, with her hair styled in 80s bangs.
The post also showed a recent photo of Sofia smiling alongside the same friends, and the 50-year-old looked as stunning as ever in a white bandeau top with a chunky gold necklace.
The star styled her brunette hair in a sleek straight style, with her signature makeup look of a smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a matte pink lip.
Sofia captioned the Instagram post: "My school friends left!! See you soon."
Fans and friends headed to the comments, with one follower writing: "Aww. Friends forever!" Another added: "Stunning, all of you."
Sofia has been taking a trip down memory lane this week, and the Modern Family actress also shared a photo of herself posing in a tiny white bikini.
Taken from her modeling days, Sofia captioned the post: "#tbt Santa Marta Columbia. Primita!"
Instagram users went wild for the jaw-dropping swimwear look. Leaving hundreds of comments on the post, one follower wrote: "Look how young! I think you are even more beautiful now." Whilst another added: "You haven't changed a bit."
Sofia began her modeling career when she was 17, before going on to star in Modern Family in 2009.
The mother-of-one has been a judge on America's Got Talent since 2020 and will be returning to the hit show season 18, which airs on Tuesday, May 30.
