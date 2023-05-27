Sofia Vergara causes a stir as she poses in just a shirt for incredible throwback photo

The AGT judge looked phenomenal in the throwback snaps

Sofia Vergara surprised fans on Friday as she took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos - and the star looked almost unrecognizable.

The America's Got Talent judge looked stunning in the photos as she posed alongside her school friend whilst wearing an oversized striped shirt.

© Instagram Sofia looked stunning in a striped oversized shirt

Other photos in the carousel show Sofia wearing a gingham shirt with large hoop earrings, with her hair styled in 80s bangs.

The post also showed a recent photo of Sofia smiling alongside the same friends, and the 50-year-old looked as stunning as ever in a white bandeau top with a chunky gold necklace.

The star styled her brunette hair in a sleek straight style, with her signature makeup look of a smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a matte pink lip.

Sofia captioned the Instagram post: "My school friends left!! See you soon."

Fans and friends headed to the comments, with one follower writing: "Aww. Friends forever!" Another added: "Stunning, all of you."

Sofia has been taking a trip down memory lane this week, and the Modern Family actress also shared a photo of herself posing in a tiny white bikini.

Taken from her modeling days, Sofia captioned the post: "#tbt Santa Marta Columbia. Primita!"

Instagram users went wild for the jaw-dropping swimwear look. Leaving hundreds of comments on the post, one follower wrote: "Look how young! I think you are even more beautiful now." Whilst another added: "You haven't changed a bit."

Sofia began her modeling career when she was 17, before going on to star in Modern Family in 2009.

Sofia Vergara's rise to fame

The mother-of-one has been a judge on America's Got Talent since 2020 and will be returning to the hit show season 18, which airs on Tuesday, May 30.

