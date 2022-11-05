Geri Horner surprises fans with Hollywood movie role - details The Spice Girls star has an exciting few months ahead

Geri Horner was inundated with congratulatory messages on Friday night after she shared some exciting news that her fans were not expecting.

The Spice Girls singer took to Instagram to share a photo of an article headline that revealed she is heading to the big screen! Geri has been named as one of the stars of the upcoming Neill Blomkamp-directed movie Gran Turismo, based on the best-selling racing video game.

Alongside the photo, Geri simply wrote: "Announcement", followed by a camera and clapper board emoji.

Fans raced to the comment section of her post to share their disbelief and excitement over her upcoming role, which they will be able to see when the film is released on August 11, 2023.

One replied: "Congratulations Geri! Is there anything you can't do?" A second said: "How exciting. Congratulations, Geri." A third added: "WOW. Can't wait to see Geri on the big screen."

A fourth jokingly wrote: "Please tell me your song Scream If You Wanna Go Faster will be on the soundtrack!"

Geri is heading to Hollywood!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Geri has been cast alongside Black Adam's Djimon Hounsou. The film will also star Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnett, Daniel Puig, and German actor Thomas Kretschman.

Geri and Djimon will play the parents of Archie Madekwe's character, the "teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race-car driver".

Luckily for Geri, she is no stranger to the world of racing as her husband, Christian Horner, is the Team Principle of Red Bull's Formula 1 team and a former racing driver.

Geri is married to Red Bull Team Principle Christian Horner

It's been an exciting time for Geri as it was only last month that she announced she has signed a two-part book deal, with the first book due for release in the autumn of 2023.

The novel, titled Rose Frost and the Falcon Queen, follows the titular character who travels to a mysterious island home filled with "extraordinary teenagers and [is] also a sanctuary for endangered creatures".

