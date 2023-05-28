Helen Flanagan showcases incredible figure in gravity-defying halter top

The I'm a Celebrity star is making the most of her holiday

Fresh from turning heads in a stunning bikini during her Ibiza break, Helen Flanagan modelled another gorgeous look on Sunday.

The I'm a Celebrity star took to her Instagram Stories, where she showcased her gym-honed abs in a beautiful figure-hugging green and black halter top with that was perfect for the Spanish heat.

Helen shared a glimpse of herself wearing the top with a matching skirt after spending some time in the sun.

The always glamorous star also showed off her fabulous sense of style earlier in the week, when she wore an incredible gold mini dress. The mum-of-three posed in the sparkling frock, which boasted a low neckline and faux fur trim.

© Getty Helen Flanagan stunned in her halter top

The dress perfectly flattered Helen's figure and she complimented it with matching jewel-tone shoes and simple jewellery. The actress wore her blonde locks pulled back in a simple bun and kept her makeup light, in peach tones to enhance her natural beauty.

Helen looked stunning in her gold minidress

In the snap, the star appeared to perch on the edge of a low bar, holding a glass of champagne and looking into the distance. Some more glasses and bottles of champagne could just be seen behind her.

© Getty The star loves to model pretty dresses

She captioned the image: "Fave London hotel @melondonhotel @me_by_melia #gifted stay."

Helen no doubt deserves some pampering and relaxation time after having taken part in I'm a Celebrity: South Africa, which saw her reunited with other favourites from the show, including Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Amir Khan and Myleene Klass.

© Getty Helen with her ex, Scott Sinclair

The new version was, as ITV promised, "harsher and more unforgiving", being filmed in the Kruger National Park in South Africa and putting campmates to the test as they attempted to become king or queen of the jungle.

The mum-of-three at the ITV Palooza 2022

Speaking about the show, which filmed towards the end of last year, Helen admitted to Lorraine Kelly that it was "a distraction".

"I kind of tried to throw myself into work and I kind of feel like I'm at a stage in my life now where I feel like, 'Oh, what does Helen want?'" she went on.

The star is a fan of high-octane dressing

"Not mum Helen or you know... what do I actually want to do? So I feel like I'm in that nice stage where I'm finding myself a little bit again."

One thing that didn't change from the original appearance on the show back in 2015, was the star's love of gorgeous swimwear.

© Rex Helen on I'm A Celeb South Africa

Although she struggled in the camp, was voted to do Bushtucker Trials seven times in a row, refused to take part in one trial and got disqualified from another, the former Coronation Street star's jungle journey went down in TV history.

Helen wore a series of stunning bikinis during her time in Australia, having a total Baywatch moment in a red triangle bikini as she took a dip in the jungle waterfall.

Helen Flanagan wearing a bikini in Taormina, Italy.

The actress, who was with fiancé Scott Sinclair for 13 years before they separated in October 2022, also looked incredible in a tie-dye blue string bikini for 'Come Dive With Me', the trial she famously got disqualified from after using her hands, not her mouth, to collect underwater stars. Looking totally on-brand for her jungle experience, the blonde beauty also opted for a leopard-print bikini later in the season.

