I'm A Celebrity's Helen Flanagan wows in skin-tight leather outfit

Helen Flanagan highlighted her gorgeous curves on Monday in the most luxe-looking black leather ensemble.

The Corrie star dressed up to the nines as she enjoyed a dinner date at a Japanese restaurant in Manchester.

In a series of snapshots shared to Instagram Stories, Helen looked spellbinding in a pair of fitted leather trousers and a plunging leather top.

She completed her look with a pair of kitten heels, a very chic Dior saddle bag and a pair of spiralling gold earrings. For a touch of added glamour, the actress wore her icy blonde locks in bouncy waves and highlighted her stunning features with a smokey eye, a pop of blusher and a glossy lip.

© Instagram The star rocked a leather outfit

In her caption, Helen, 32, quipped: "Glam yesterday, now I look like a gremlin with all my kids screaming down my ears [laughing face emoji]."

Elsewhere on her Instagram, the I'm a Celebrity All-Stars contestant treated her followers to a sneak peek inside her lavish meal. Among the pictures, she shared one particularly envy-inducing image featuring a duo of fruity desserts.

Helen's night out comes after she delighted fans with a series of touching throwback photos. Taking a trip down memory lane, the actress opted to re-post two very rare wedding-themed photographs featuring her two daughters Matilda and Delilah.

The star – who got engaged to her former partner Scott Sinclair in 2018 – melted hearts with a touching image of herself cooing over little Delilah as they tried on boutique wedding dresses in Edinburgh.

Helen looked stunning in an embellished gown featuring long sheer sleeves, floral embroidery, a tulle train and a V-neck. Matilda, meanwhile, looked so cute in a pink tulle dress which matched her baby sister's. It featured a white pearl-encrusted top with a bow around the waist and a full, Princess-worthy tulle skirt.

© Getty Helen and Scott share three children together

Despite finding love in 2018, Helen and Scott called off their engagement after their relationship was allegedly put under strain due to Scott's career.

The mother-of-three, who also shares two-year-old son Charlie with Scott, said that she was single in November 2022 and it has since been reported that she's enjoying dating after signing up for the exclusive dating app, Raya.

