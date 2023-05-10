I'm a Celeb's Helen Flanagan wows in bold leopard print top

I'm a Celeb star Helen Flanagan is no stranger to a bold look, and on Wednesday, the starlet unveiled a stunning new ensemble featuring a dash of animal print.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself enjoying a sweet moment with her eldest daughter, Matilda.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan strips down to basics in major self-love declaration

Ever the fashionista, Helen looked phenomenal in an eye-catching sheer leopard print top which she teamed with a pair of ultra-hip cargo jeans. She accessorised with a chunky gold necklace, and some glitzy statement earrings.

The Coronation Street star wore her blonde locks in elegant, glossy waves, and accentuated her pretty features with fluttery lashes, radiant highlighter and a luscious pink lip.

© Instagram Helen looked flawless

Helen's eldest daughter, Matilda, could be seen flashing a huge smile as she sweetly embraced her mother. Aside from seven-year-old Matilda, Helen is also a devoted mother to Delilah, four, and son, Charlie, two.

RELATED: Helen Flanagan sizzles in ultra sassy mini dress - what a head-turner

SEE: Helen Flanagan oozes showgirl glamour in sparkling dress

Helen shares her three children with her ex-fiancé, Scott Sinclair. They called time on their relationship in 2022 after 13 years together, with Helen confirming their split in July after she returned home from filming I'm a Celebrity in South Africa.

Their split comes after the former couple delayed their wedding plans on several occasions. They had hoped to tie the knot in 2020 but rearranged it following her sister's wedding and the outbreak of coronavirus.

© Getty Helen with her ex, Scott Sinclair

The specific reasons why Helen and Scott called time on their relationship have not been made public. But reports did state that their romance was put under strain due to Scott's career and not spending much time together.

Since their split, Helen has been enjoying life as a newly-single lady. She is thought to be using an exclusive dating app called Raya.

© Getty The star at the ITV Palooza in 2022

More recently, Helen was again seen wearing her engagement ring on a trip to Dubai in the Easter holidays, but the actress addressed the reason behind the decision on her social media.

DISCOVER: Who is I'm a Celebrity star Helen Flanagan dating?



Posting on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "My ring is @laraheems_jewellery I always wear it as I find it a comfort as I'm used to having a rock on my finger."

© Instagram Helen with her son Charlie

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.