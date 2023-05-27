Helen Flanagan showcases curves in tiny string bikini that will seriously turn your head

Helen Flanagan is feeling more confident than ever with her bikini body after undergoing breast enhancement surgery earlier this year.

The 32-year-old has even collaborated on a range of bikinis with swimwear brand, Moda Minx, and showed off her newly enhanced curves in a tiny two-piece from the collection during a trip to Ibiza over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Helen posed in a champagne-hued bikini that boasted a high-rise fit with string fasteners and a halter neck design to provide plenty of support. Helen gushed over the swimwear and showed it off from every angle, which you can see in the video below.

Announcing the partnership on Friday, Helen also shared a video montage of her modelling several eye-catching bikinis from her edit, including a gorgeous green variation and a bright pink version with large gemstone embellishments.

Captioning the post, she penned: "So proud of my @modaminx edit was really empowering for me to do this as a mummy of three. This year I've really tried to work on my confidence and self-love.

"I've always loved @modaminx as a brand so it's a really natural collaboration. @modaminx celebrates all women and all body shapes, the one pieces and bikinis are always super flattering to make you feel amazing whether it's a girls holiday, a romantic break or a family getaway."

Her followers loved seeing Helen's newfound confidence and rushed to compliment her, with one writing: "The confidence is [fire] You are a legend, I love you for this." A second said: "A mother of 3!!! You look amazing." A third added: "Power! You look incredible while also inspiring & empowering me to smash some inverted push-ups."

Back in January, Helen revealed that she had undergone surgery on her breasts in order to "feel more confident" after breastfeeding her three children. Wearing a comfy grey Primark hoodie and soft navy blue joggers, Helen explained she was four days post-op and had finally been able to put a little makeup on.

"Hi, so I wanted to pop on here. I'm actually really nervous about sharing this actually but I've had a boob job. I had it done on Thursday," she said. "Yeah, so I'm in recovery at the moment. I have been really nervous about sharing this because you always get some, like, not very nice comments or what have you. But yeah, it's just something that I did for myself, I really wanted to do it for my confidence."

She continued: "I have been really nervous about sharing this. Obviously, I am very much for body confidence, and very much for supporting other women, but supporting women in all choices that they decide to do. I think if something really is bothering you, then I think, you know, it's a good thing to do something about it.

"I never thought I would have a boob job. I always... I was always like, really, busty, I never thought that I would be someone that would need to have a boob job. Basically, my boobs just changed so much from pregnancy and breastfeeding. And it's a really tricky one here because I loved all my breastfeeding journeys. I'm a massive supporter of breastfeeding."

