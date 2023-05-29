Michael Douglas, 78 and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, turn heads at Monaco Grand Prix

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, turned heads at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, as the pair radiated happiness and contentment.

At 53, the actress demonstrated her impeccable taste, looking effortlessly chic in a pair of casual white jeans and a stripy top, while her 78-year-old husband opted for a classic black polo shirt complemented by a vibrant green baseball cap.

The Welsh star amplified her laid-back attire with a stylish cream fedora hat, adorned with a thick black ribbon.

© Arnold Jerocki Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Completing her look, she opted for a pair of monochrome trainers, and made a statement with her silver hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses. A white Chanel bum bag, to which she added a playful touch with a red silk scarf tied around it, was her accessory of choice.

Maintaining her signature allure, the actress sported a flawless makeup look, enhanced by a dramatic matte lip. The couple, hand in hand, presented a serene picture, as they arrived to take their seats, ready to witness the thrilling race unfold.

Unfortunately, a cloud hung over the event as Lewis Hamilton was questionable for qualifying after crashing his Mercedes during the last minutes of practice.

© Arnold Jerocki Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones turned heads at the racing event

The world champion lost control at the Mirabeau corner, bringing the practice to a premature halt with a red flag. Despite walking away unscathed, his car took a hit with front suspension damage. With qualifying set to start at 3pm BST, his team faced a nail-biting two and a half hours to repair the car.

Catherine and Michael's love story started in 1998, culminating in their wedding in 2000 at the Plaza Hotel in NYC. Over the years, they have solidified their place as one of Hollywood's most enduring couples.

© Getty The famous family looked so glamorous on the red carpet

The proud parents to Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, they look forward to celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary this November.

The illustrious pair recently returned from the unveiling of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Their visit coincided with the Cannes Film Festival, held just a short distance along the coast from Antibes.

This glamorous outing followed their daughter Carys's debut at the prestigious festival the previous week.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael coordinated their outfits

Through the years, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas's relationship has continued to thrive, evolving into one of the most enduring partnerships in Hollywood since they met in 1998 and tied the knot in 2000 at the Plaza Hotel in NYC.

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their 20-year-strong marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together.

She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success. Announcing in 2013 that they were taking a break from being together, they released a statement saying they wanted some time to "evaluate and work on their marriage".

Speaking to Event magazine in 2015, Michael admitted: "We had a little bump in the road. The problem in this business is that everything is so public. I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling’s mutual. We worked things out – if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it. You can’t do it if it's just one person."

Catherine also commented on the couple's 25-year age difference, explaining: "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that’s just maths."

