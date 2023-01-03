Catherine Zeta-Jones channels old-school Hollywood glamour in chic golf outfit The Welsh actress took a tiny plane to a golf course with her husband Michael Douglas on their New Year vacation

Catherine Zeta-Jones kicked off her New Year in style as she took a private plane to an idyllic golf course situated on an unknown island - all while amping up the glamour with her effortless sense of style.

The Academy Award-winning actress was the envy of her 4.9 million Instagram followers as she shared several clips of her lavish outing on Monday. In one clip, the Wednesday star filmed the views of the pristine ocean out the window of a plane. "Flying to a golf course. Tiny plane, but worth it," she wrote.

Catherine then panned the camera to reveal herself, before switching to a view of her husband Michael Douglas, who gave a wistful thumbs up and smile to his wife.

In another clip posted to her Instagram Story, the star wrote: "Baker! The best golf pro in the world," as she hitched a ride in a golf buggy with a friend.

We couldn't help but notice the Welsh-American actress channelling old-school Hollywood glamour as she rocked a twee black polo shirt and elegant silk neck scarf.

The mother-of-two accessorized with a matte black sun visor and oversized sunglasses, adding a timeless red lip to complete her look. Catherine teased her flowing raven hair into a neat chignon and rocked delicate silver drop earrings adorned with a 'peace' symbol. So chic!

Catherine shared a video of herself on board the private plane

Fans flooded the comments section with heart-eye emojis and clapping hands, while others penned well wishes for the new year. "Nothing like doing our favorite things to start the new year on the right foot, Catherine. All the very best to you and your family... have fun playing golf with your hubby Michael," read one comment.

"Ohhh those views," added another, while a third penned: "You look more gorgeous than the sea and the sea looks already gorgeous!"

The Hollywood star amped up the glamour for her golf trip

It's not known where Catherine and Michael have chosen to vacation, but it's certainly a dreamy setting.

On Sunday, the actress shared a photo of herself walking away from the camera wearing a white bikini top and matching bottoms, with her long brunette locks styled in wet beachy waves.

