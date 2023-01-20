Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in figure-hugging gown on 'best date night' with Michael Douglas The Wednesday actress has been married for 22 years

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married for 22 years – and their love and affection for each other are still as strong as the first day they met.

The Wednesday actress took her Instagram followers on a behind-the-scenes tour of her "best date night" with her husband, which you can see in the video below, as they attended the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica on Thursday. Catherine looked exquisite in a black and gold gown that featured a plunging neckline, a nipped-in waist, and a floor-length skirt with a subtle train.

Michael, meanwhile, looked very dapper in a navy suit with a white shirt and polka dot tie. The couple sweetly held hands as they posed for photos outside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows, before taking their seats inside to join the festivities.

Catherine's video revealed Scottish-themed decorations, sumptuous food, and bagpipe players that entertained the star-studded crowd.

"Although I am Welsh, I just love a good Scottish Burns Night! Supporting the Clans and @bafta thank you to my dear friend @therossking and the most beautiful girl in the world, my bestie @charleybluebell who created the most sumptuous event! Best date night!" she captioned the clip.

Catherine and Michael looked great for their date night

There was also a touching moment in the video which saw Catherine place her hand on Michael's face as he turned towards her to smile for the camera.

Fans couldn't get enough of the couple's loving display towards each other, with one responding: "It makes me so happy to see you both so happy together." A second penned: "Best couple in the whole world."

A third said: "You were a dazzling vision in black and gold, and your hubby Michael looked very dapper too yesterday: I'm glad you two had fun celebrating Burns Night." A fourth added: "You're so beautiful! Michael is so lucky to be your date. Love you both."

Fans loved the couple's affection towards each other

Catherine and Michael became engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 at his Aspen home after he proposed with a $1 million diamond ring. They went on to tie the knot in November 2000.

They share two children together, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. Michael also has another son, Cameron, 44, from his first marriage.

