Michelle Keegan shows off toned abs in crop top and waist-cinching maxi skirt

We can always count on Michelle Keegan to deliver some serious sartorial flair, and her latest look is certainly no exception.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Brassic star, 35, posted a gorgeous, full-length mirror selfie giving centre stage to her summer get-up.

In the photo, Michelle looked her usual polished self in a cropped black tank top and a high-waisted denim maxi skirt in a lovely cream shade. Her super toned abs were on full display as she posed with one hand in her pocket.

For the summer outing, the star elevated her look with a sophisticated cream and navy belt, a pair of retro sunglasses and some comfortable flip flops. She wore her chocolate tresses in a low ponytail and finished off her look with a sweep of radiant makeup. Sublime!

© Instagram Michelle looked so chic

Elsewhere, Michelle shared a glimpse inside her lavish outdoor lunch. She posted numerous snapshots of her sun-soaked meal featuring plates of exquisite sushi and refreshing glasses of shandy. Alongside her pictures, she penned: "Lunch in the sun," and "How good is a shandy in the sun?"

It's been a busy few weeks for Michelle who recently returned to our screens on BBC's new drama, Ten Pound Poms. In the series, Michelle stars as Kate, a nurse who has gone to Australia for mysterious purposes.

The six-part series follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. Michelle's character relocates to Australia without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past.

© Getty Michelle at the BRIT Awards in 2020

Opening up to BBC about the filming process, the star gushed: "I absolutely loved filming in Australia. I mean, when I first got there the weather wasn't great, I'm not going to lie, but as a country I really enjoyed it. In fact, in a way my journey to Australia has parallels with Kate's. It was my first time too and I didn't know what to expect, I came on my own which was quite scary, but it’s been such an incredible experience."

She went on to say: "Ten Pound Poms will definitely take the audience on a journey. I think for me and for the viewers, the script is like a history lesson.

"I didn't know a lot about the Ten Pound Poms before being part of this project but I did a lot of research into it. Now I've talked to lots of people who say, 'Yeah, my grandmother was a Ten Pound Pom and I have family in Australia' and that all stemmed from what happened in the 1950s."

© Instagram Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015

Away from the spotlight, Michelle spends most of her time at home in Essex with her husband, Mark Wright.

The couple built their dream home from scratch after purchasing the original property for £1.3million in 2019. They've spent the last few years slowly transforming their mansion into a calm oasis complete with its own sauna, gym, a cinema room, a swimming pool and an outdoor firepit.

