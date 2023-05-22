Ten Pound Poms on BBC returned for a second instalment on Sunday evening but audience members watching at home were divided on what they thought of the new episode.

The new drama, which stars Michelle Keegan, Warren Brown, and Faye Marsay, tells the story of a group of Brits who flee a war-torn Britain to head for sunnier climates Down Under. Taking to social media after the second episode aired, some were quick to share they were not being drawn into the show as much as they had hoped.

WATCH: Ten Pound Poms on BBC - the official trailer

One person tweeted: "I've now watched 2 episodes of #TenPoundPoms and I'm struggling to like it! Anyone else feel the same?" A second agreed, writing: "Missed opportunity to make a good drama. With one or two exceptions, stereotypical characters plus improbable storylines #tenpoundpoms."

A third even said: "#TenPoundPoms is just about watchable but it's hard work dealing with all the characters acting like they came from the UK in 2023."

However, others were keen to be more positive about the show. "I don't know what everyone is whinging about, I'm loving #TenPoundPoms," said a fan, adding: "It might not be PC but let's be real, things like that were going on back then, they still go on today, just not in the open."

A second positive review read: "I'm not sure why some are slating this drama. I think it's really watchable with good storylines drawing you in #TenPoundPoms."

A third comment praising Ten Pound Poms read: "Rather enamoured with this #TenPoundPoms business. Not sure how it reflects the lived experience of those that made the journey but there's a lot going on and @michkeegan is excellent."

The second episode focused on Terry (Warren Brown) who was involved in a hit and run and was clearly feeling the after affects of it. "A haunted Terry retraces his steps from the night before. Somewhat reassured that all is okay, he accepts an invitation to a barbecue at Dean's house with his boisterous family," reads the synopsis. "Meanwhile, Kate gets a lead on Michael's whereabouts and her next-door neighbour Bill goes to extreme lengths to get himself a bit of extra."

For those who haven't tune in yet, the show sees the Roberts family struggling with their new identity as immigrants after arriving in Australia. The audience follows their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity.

Annie (Faye Marsay) and Warren try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and "local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn't have imagined."

