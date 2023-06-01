Lisa Faulker shows off incredible physqiue in sizzling red bikini

Lisa Faulker was the ultimate bombshell on Thursday when she was spotted turning up the heat in a sizzling red bikini during a lavish "girls holiday" to Crete - and she looks phenomenal.

Taking to her Instagram account, the TV chef was a vision in the slink cherry-red swimsuit that featured spaghetti string straps and high-waisted briefs. She swirl he iconic blonde tresses into a soft top-knot bun and relaxed back in a lounger to soak in the rays.

Lisa looked flawless

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Having such a lovely time @stnicolasbay in Crete. Fell in love with this beautiful place 2 years ago. Spending time with my beautiful B swimming in the sea (for 2 minutes [laughing face emoji]) splashing in the pool and chatting about all sorts. Food is delicious and although the weather is a little up and down just to spend time smiling in the sun is a tonic! Bikini @marksandspencer @mason_rose #ad #girlsholiday," alongside a string of holiday emojis.

In the background of that star's lavish snap was a glimpse of the unbelievable infinity pool which look absolutely heavenly! Accessorising her beach-ready look, Lisa added a pair of on-trend gold hoops, a gold slimline watch, two gold chains and a matching gold ring. She also showed off her immaculately painted toenails which were painted in the same letterbox red polish.

The star documented her fabulous holiday looks

In the background of the fabulous photo was a stunning view of the Greecian landscape. The star stayed in the ultra-glamorous St. Nicholas resort which according to its official website offers: "A piece of paradise for couples, families, friends and business travellers." And has its own spa and private beach.

When the star isn't enjoying a sunny beach trip, she is an adoring mother to her daughter Billie and doting wife to fellow TV chef, John Torode.

Talking about their first year of marriage bliss in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Lisa revealed: " I think we've been very lucky and you know, we've been together for quite a while and we get on very well. We do look after each other. We make you know, we make sure we have time with each other and we listen to each other.

And of course, everyone has their ups and downs and their niggles and their rows, you know, that you wouldn't be human. But we do make sure that we look after each other. I think that's a really important thing. I feel very lucky that I have someone who I like hanging out with and spending time with."

She also revealed how her daughter Billie actually prefers her stepfather's food to hers. "It's always John's food. She loves [his cooking] He is so good with Asian, Thai food, so he will make dumplings and noodles and, you know, Korean fried chicken, all these sort of things that she absolutely adores. So, yeah, I think he's winning but then she loves my chicken noodle soup, and she likes my lasagne. She eats quite well!

