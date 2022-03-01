Lisa Faulkner cooks up a storm in impressive set of dungarees The wife of John Torode looked sensational!

Not only is Lisa Faulkner one talented cook, but she's also quite the fashion icon, and she proved that with her latest stunning ensemble.

READ: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's family life: Everything you need to know

The star was stood in a glamorous kitchen and she looked sensational in a daring pair of dungarees that covered up a beautiful spotted blouse that we're sure Holly Willoughby would love. She had her long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail, and she looked so stylish with a gorgeous pair of earrings as she rocked some natural makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner has everyone in stitches after kitchen mishap

Lisa was taking part in a campaign where some lucky fans might win the opportunity to win some incredible kitchenware.

WOW: Lisa Faulkner is treated to amazing doughnut cake for 50th birthday – see photo

MORE: Lisa Faulkner enjoys date night with John Torode after shutting down pregnancy speculation

Explaining the rules in her caption, she wrote: "As you all know I love @ninjakitchenuk, so I've partnered with them to give you all a chance to win a Ninja Foodi ZEROSTICK 5-Piece Pan Set!

"These pans use ZEROSTICK technology, and as it's Pancake Day they're ideal for creating fuss free pancakes that don't stick – even better, you can pop them in the dishwasher when you're done!"

She added: "All you need to do is: Like my post. Comment below your favourite pancake topping. Follow me and @ninjakitchenuk. T&Cs Apply and can be found in @ninjakitchenuk's link in bio.

How stunning does Lisa look?

"Competition ends at 11:59pm on the 6th of March 2022. Winners will be selected at random on the 7th of March and contacted via Instagram comment & receive a DM from @ninjakitchenuk – please ignore communication from any other Instagram account."

There was a lot of debate in the comments about the best toppings, with some opting for traditional ones like "lemon and sugar" or "lemon with a splash of maple syrup".

SEE: Lisa Faulkner has fans saying the same thing as she dazzles in beautiful jumper

READ: Lisa Faulkner shuts down baby bump speculation in new post

One revealed their favourite was: "My ultimate fave is good old fashioned lemon juice and sugar but some modern faves include nutella and banana and biscoff."

But one had a slightly unusual choice, as they said: "Beans and cheese."

The star has some great fashion

The 50-year-old marked her birthday last month, and she did so in a super stylish jumpsuit that we fell in love with.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she modelled the figure-hugging item to its full glory, showing every single curve.

GALLERY: 18 celebrity brides with multiple wedding dresses – beautiful photos

PHOTOS: 10 celebrities who boldly rewore their wedding dresses

The stunning item was incredibly practical, featuring a set of pockets, a belt and zipping up at the front.

And her jumpsuit was just the start of her jaw-dropping birthday fashion, as she also styled out a gorgeous black dress that perfectly contrasted with her long blonde hair.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.