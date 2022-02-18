Lisa Faulkner looks phenomenal in outfit we weren't expecting The wife of John Torode was preparing for her birthday

Lisa Faulkner is a fashion guru, and as the chef prepares for her birthday weekend, she drove fans wild in a look we didn't expect from her.

The 49-year-old looked stunning in a bold pink jumpsuit and it was clear from her expression that she was absolutely smitten with the look. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she modelled the figure-hugging item to its full glory, showing every single curve. The stunning item was incredibly practical, featuring a set of pockets, a belt and zipping up at the front.

Lisa had many positive words to say about her outfit, as she explained: "Just going to try and show you my jumpsuit, which I'm wearing today.

"And it's the Angie jumpsuit, a Donna Aida one and it's a collab with the lovely Fran Fashion Lift, who I love and follow religiously."

She added: "And I just love it, it's really really gorgeous, and to start off my birthday weekend, I'm in pink!"

And her jumpsuit was just the start of her jaw-dropping birthday fashion, as she also styled out a gorgeous black dress that perfectly contrasted with her long blonde hair.

The star was a fan of her jumpsuit

Lisa shared a small insight into her birthday celebrations, as her living room was decorated with balloons spelling out her name.

Issuing an apology to fans for what was to come, she wrote: "And so it's started!!! Apologies in advance for the birthday spam but I am here and so excited to be with my family and friends...love my birthday balloons Daddy @davidbluechip and I match!!!"

We always love Lisa's fashion, and she had fans all saying the same thing earlier this month when she stunned in a beautiful jumper.

She looked incredibly stylish in the green jumper and its bright colour commanded attention as she tucked into her candlelit dinner.

Lisa marked her birthday in style

She kept her accessories to a minimum only wearing her wedding ring and another on her pinky finger.

Lisa sat in front of a bowl of pasta tortellini that she'd made herself, but despite the delicious food, fans would only talk about her stunning jumper.

One complimented: "Lisa, loving your green jumper, and it looks absolutely stunning on you," and a second said: "Sounds delicious! Absolutely LOVE your jumper!!!!!!!"

Several others wondered where her jumper might come from, with one asking: "Yummy! #also where did you get your lovely green jumper from?" and another posted: "Need to know where to get that jumper!" Sadly Lisa has remained silent on that question.

