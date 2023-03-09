Lisa Faulkner shares ultra-rare photo of daughter Billie

Lisa Faulkner often keeps life with her 17-year-old daughter, Billie, out of the spotlight but on Wednesday, the star shared an ultra-rare photo of her only child and you will not believe how grown up she looks.

Taking to her Instagram account the 51-year-old chef posted a candid snapshot of her teenager who can be seen posing with her eyes closed in a close-up photo. Billie is also rocking dramatic winged black eyeliner and two nose piercings in the dazzling picture.

Captioning the post, she said: "Happy International Women's Day my daughter. You, my 'beautiful in every single way' girl, inspire and teach me every day. [I] am so very proud of the brave, strong, kind, vivacious, fun, clever and beautiful woman you have grown into... may the sun always shine on your face, may you always look for the chinks of light because they are always there my sunbeam."

Lisa shared the sweet photo on Instagram

Friends and fans of the mother-daughter duo couldn't wait to weigh in on the incredibly rare insight.

One fan commented: "So grown up, so beautiful," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Beautiful love Happy International Womens Day to you both, she's found to be amazing with you as her guiding star x."

Stepdad John Torode was also quick to weigh in writing: "Amazing picture. What a girl."

Lisa and John married in 2019

Billie and John appear to have a lovely relationship and Lisa even exclusively told HELLO! that her youngster prefers her husband's cooking to hers. "[She] always [prefers] John's food. She loves [his cooking]. He is so good with Asian, Thai food, so he will make dumplings and noodles and, you know, Korean fried chicken, all these sort of things that she absolutely adores, she said last year.

She added: "So, yeah, I think he's winning but then she loves my chicken noodle soup, and she likes my lasagne. She eats quite well!"

Lisa also revealed that Billie is definitely not following in her or John's footsteps anytime soon. "She's not fussed [by cooking]. She'll make a couple of pasta dishes and she does cook, but it's not her thing. She wants to eat and go out with her mates."

