Shania Twain flashes underwear in leg-lengthening mini dress

The singer was performing in Phoenix for her Queen of Me tour

Shania Twain is no stranger to a stage outfit – over the past few weeks alone, she has worn everything from a leopard print crop top to fishnet tights and a tie – but her latest look was particularly daring.

The singer posted a series of photos on Instagram from her Phoenix performance, which saw her wear a red floaty chiffon dress, chunky gold sandals and layered necklaces. As she marched around the stage singing her heart out, the light fabric of the frock wrapped around her legs and trailed out behind her, until a gush of wind saw her flash her underwear!

Shania raised her arms as she danced to the music, revealing her underwear in the same ruby hue as her frock – clearly a deliberate move for this very situation.

"Just had to share some of these photos from our Phoenix show because I love how this red dress looked on stage!! We had such a beautiful night in Arizona and I can’t want to come back #QueenOfMeTour," she captioned the post.

Her followers agreed with her sentiment and took to the comments to praise her outfit choice. "Shania I love the amazing outfit!" wrote one, and another added: "Lady in red." A third remarked: "Omg you look freaking gorgeous," while a fourth commented: "This outfit is one of the best ever."

Shania recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Queen of Me tour as she improvised fun new looks for her on-stage wardrobe – and fans may recognise some of them.

In the clip, the star wore a bright red rock star wig as she slipped into tiny black shorts and a tight-fitting hot pink perforated top. The You’re Still the One singer explained that she’s bringing new life to looks she has worn before, with some of the pieces dating back more than a decade.

© getty Shania Twain has been experimenting with fashion during her Queen of Me tour

In the caption alongside the video, the star wrote: “Wanted to give you all a sneak peek at what happens before each show backstage! Some of you have already noticed, but I’m creating new looks for every night using outfits I’ve previously worn.

© Kevin Mazur Shania impressed at the opening of her tour in Washington

"Some of these items have been over 10 years old!! Each outfit even has a name - This one is Holy Peach! Having so much fun giving these pieces a second life!! #QueenOfMeTour."

Shania's fashion choices have not always been so popular. After attending the CMT Awards in April, the country-pop music icon was forced to defend herself over her outfits, which included a figure-hugging red and black cut-out gown.

© Getty The singer defended her fashion choices following the 2023 CMT Music Awards

Taking to Instagram after the awards, she wrote: "For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows! Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!"

